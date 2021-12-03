Football Recruiting Rankings Continue To Rise

Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Boston College Football 13th in SI All American December Rankings

    BC's impressive class gets national recognition from Sports Illustrated's All American staff.
    College coaching changes have been dominating the news, but it hasn't impacted Boston College's recruiting. The Eagles have actually risen in the most recent SI All American team rankings, coming in 13th, up one spot from the previous rankings. 

    BC added one new recruit over the past month, defensive end Josh Hardy from Annapolis (MD). The most recent addition decommitted from Navy shortly before he pledged to the Eagles. 

    In the past month, Boston College also has avoided any decommitments from their class of twenty four recruits. The staff has been visiting multiple players over the past week, with Jeff Hafley and his staff photographed with their committed recruits. National signing day is December 15th, and after that date, these players who sign will be locked in with Boston College. 

    Team Rankings

    1. Alabama

    2. Georgia

    3. Texas A&M

    4. Penn State

    5. Ohio State

    6. Notre Dame

    7. Clemson

    8. Texas

    9.  Oregon 

    10. North Carolina

    11. Florida State

    12. Michigan

    13. Boston College

    14. LSU

    15. Oklahoma

    16. Kentucky

    17. Stanford

    18. Missouri

    19. Arkansas

    20. Michigan State

    21. South Carolina

    22. Virginia Tech

    23. Georgia Tech

    24. Tennessee

    25. Cincinnati 

    The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Broome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.

