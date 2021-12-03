Football Recruiting Rankings Continue To Rise

College coaching changes have been dominating the news, but it hasn't impacted Boston College's recruiting. The Eagles have actually risen in the most recent SI All American team rankings, coming in 13th, up one spot from the previous rankings.

BC added one new recruit over the past month, defensive end Josh Hardy from Annapolis (MD). The most recent addition decommitted from Navy shortly before he pledged to the Eagles.

In the past month, Boston College also has avoided any decommitments from their class of twenty four recruits. The staff has been visiting multiple players over the past week, with Jeff Hafley and his staff photographed with their committed recruits. National signing day is December 15th, and after that date, these players who sign will be locked in with Boston College.

Team Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Texas A&M

4. Penn State

5. Ohio State

6. Notre Dame

7. Clemson

8. Texas

9. Oregon

10. North Carolina

11. Florida State

12. Michigan

13. Boston College

14. LSU

15. Oklahoma

16. Kentucky

17. Stanford

18. Missouri

19. Arkansas

20. Michigan State

21. South Carolina

22. Virginia Tech

23. Georgia Tech

24. Tennessee

25. Cincinnati

The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Broome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.

