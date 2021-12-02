Alabama, Georgia, A&M Jockeying For Position Atop Team Recruiting Rankings

As the college football world has its collective head on a swivel, attempting to keep up with the news as the coaching carousel spins, recruiting is taking center stage for the next few weeks.

The Early Signing Period opens on December 15 and most of the top prospects in the nation will officially end the recruiting process by signing a National Letter of Intent. It means plenty of shuffle is still to come, so a reset of the team recruiting rankings for the home stretch is a must.

Spoiler alert -- it's all SEC at the top.

1. Alabama (Ranked No. 1 in November)

20 Verbal Commitments, 9 SI99 Members

Two new commitments in November keep the Tide at the top spot, thanks to stronger pound-for-pound numbers than rival Georgia, which has been surging over the last two months. No program has more SI99 members and new additions are each stock up types in Canada’s top prospect Isaiah Hastings and running back Jamarion Miller, who UA flipped from Steve Sarkisian and Texas.

2. Georgia (2)

24 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

UGA is rolling on the field and continues to push for the top class on the recruiting trail, too, adding a pair of strong secondary prospects in SI99 cornerback and top 10 recruit Jaheim Singletary as well as former Florida commitment Julian Humphrey to the fold of late. Louisiana defensive lineman Shone Washington has an ideal frame and long-term upside to provide intrigue at a position the Bulldogs have perhaps recruited better than any program over the last half decade.

3. Texas A&M (9)

19 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

No program had a better November stretch than the Aggies, landing SI99 No. 1 defensive recruit Walter Nolen, No. 2 slot receiver Evan Stewart, top 10 wide receiver Chris Marshall and former Alabama running back commitment Le’Veon Moss. Jimbo Fisher and company now have a legitimate shot to finish with the nation’s top class when all is said and done. Targets like SI99 members Shemar Stewart, Denver Harris, Kelvin Banks and more have A&M squarely in the mix down the home stretch.

4. Penn State (3)

25 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

The retention of James Franklin, after so much speculation about USC and elsewhere, of course has paid off on the recruiting trail. It's the biggest class on this list and it features a little bit of everything within it, including one of the bigger secondary hauls and balance in the trenches.

5. Ohio State (6)

17 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

The Buckeyes are still in play for several elite recruits looking to lock in a decision late in the game, but the class has been steady for months. It upticked with a record-breaking quarterback on Wednesday in former USC commitment Devin Brown picking the Buckeyes, adding to perhaps the most loaded quarterback room in college football.

6. Notre Dame (4)

22 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

The loss of SI99 cornerback Devin Moore on November 30 stung in that it’s a position of need and a banner pledge for the Irish. It added another offensive lineman to the fold earlier in the month, Aamil Wagner, to help maintain the group in top five range as things currently stand. Obviously with the change of leadership there is room for transition in the current makeup of the group, though most pledges are expected to stick with plans to play in South Bend now that Marcus Freeman is the next man up.

7. Clemson (8)

14 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members

CU trusts it’s evaluations and went all in on senior-riser Wade Woodaz of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School of late. The hybrid defender is more of a safety for one of Florida’s best programs but has off-ball linebacker potential in the ACC. Tigers held off Utah late to boost the defensive class, and more additions are on the way.

8. Texas (7)

20 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

The 6-game losing streak in Austin wasn’t the only rough spot for Sarkisian and his staff in November. A trio of pledges backed off of UT commitments, two from within state lines no less. The foundation of the haul is still in tact and it's still in position to potentially close better than any Big 12 program since Oklahoma remains open.

9. Oregon (6)

20 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

The month of November began with a pair of wide receivers backing off of their Duck commitments in Isaiah Sategna and Nicholas Anderson, who may be worth checking in on considering he picked Oklahoma in favor of UO. What perhaps stung even more was losing junior college offensive tackle Percy Lewis, who appears to be staying in SEC country after all.

10. North Carolina (12)

16 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Members

The Heels picked up regional wide receiver Andre Green, Jr. as the program's run in the state of Virginia continues to be impressive, particularly on offense. UNC has five offensive commitments from the state and seven overall.

11. Florida State (13)

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

FSU is busy holding off other programs from trying to flip long-standing commitments, and it's not just Travis Hunter, but the Seminoles may be ready to do some flipping of their own before all is said and done. Many big uncommitted names lie ahead before signing day, too.

12. Michigan (15)

19 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

Three commitments in five weeks or so have continued to boost the UM class, and getting over that certain on-field hump will only help Jim Harbaugh and company with a strong close. Pass rusher Ethan Burke, of Texas, jumped into Michigan's class Wednesday.

13. Boston College (14)

23 Verbal Commitments

BC has one of the bigger hauls on the list and added a pass rusher to the fold in November, winning the recruitment of Maryland’s Joshua Hardy to a stout defensive class.

14. LSU (11)

13 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

Brian Kelly is the new man in charge in Baton Rouge and there hasn't been any tangible movement since, though it likely means the retention of SI99 quarterback Walker Howard on the commitment list -- as big a win as any program will have down the stretch. As Kelly assembles his staff, and with the amount of Louisianans still on the market, it could be boom or bust relatively soon.

15. Oklahoma (10)

13 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Members

A trio of 2022 prospects backed off of OU pledges after the Lincoln Riley news was confirmed, including two in the trenches, but the big domino fell on Wednesday in Raleek Brown backing off just days after meeting with Lincoln Riley in his new colors. By the time many read this, Brown will be committed elsewhere, and to say it will be close to home is an understatement.

16. Kentucky (24)

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

One of the biggest risers as we near the home stretch is Mark Stoops’ latest haul, fresh off of an extension to stay in Lexington for an extended period of time. The Wildcats are holding off national powers for longtime SI99 pledge Kiyaunta Goodwin but it added another in Barion Brown during the final week of the month. The wide receiver was also coveted by Alabama and others, so it will post as a signature win as Stoops brings balance to his roster.

17. Stanford (16)

23 Verbal commitments

The Cardinal have built quite a large class and added to it in November in big Missouri native Mudia Reuben, a wide receiver recruit. This is one of the bigger hauls for David Shaw of late.

18. Missouri (18)

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

The Tigers have been hot on the trail since landing elite wideout Luther Burden and it hit a position of need in November who shouldn’t take along to see the field in junior college defensive lineman Jae’vien Gill.

19. Arkansas (21)

20 Verbal Commitments

The Hogs got back one of the fastest and productive wide receivers on the commitment list in Sategna, pushing their number of pledges to 20. The trenches are solid and more skill targets remain down the home stretch.

20. Michigan State (17)

Sparty added a pass rusher in November (James Schott) and is big game hunting elsewhere. Mel Tucker will again be active in the transfer portal to compliment a top 20 class, too.

21. South Carolina (19)

USC surprised many in making a bowl game on the field and Shane Beamer's first full class is shaping up to be a good one, adding in-state defensive lineman Demetrius Watson to it in early November.

22. Virginia Tech (20)

24 Verbal Commitments

In somewhat of a rarity, the coaching change in Blacksburg has not yet resulted in a decommitment despite the biggest class in the ACC. It doesn't mean it will stay that way but there's an encouraging group for new coach Brent Pry to work with the rest of the way.

23. Georgia Tech (25)

The Yellow Jackets have a heavy regional class but added to it from a national standpoint in November with the pledge of offensive lineman Bobby Mooney. Geoff Collins is bringing in more talent each year.

24. Tennessee (NR)

16 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

New to the list is Tennessee, as a strong close appears ahead for Josh Heupel following a strong close to the 2021 season. Two new November additions pushed the Vols into the rankings for the first time, each at premium positions. NFL legacy Christian Harrison brings versatility to the future of the secondary while fellow new addition Joshua Josephs will get after the passer.

25. Cincinnati (NR)

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

The pledge of Mario Eugenio was a first, among SI99 recruits, for Luke Fickell's staff. But the stock up run for the Bearcats also has to do with new quarterback pledge Luther Richesson, who was the breakout star of the Elite 11 and backed it up with a senior season in which he has threatened completing 80% of his attempts with a 37:4 touchdown-interception ratio to boot.

Dropped Out: Florida (22), West Virginia (23)

Under Consideration: Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Iowa State