Boston College Makes Top 6 For CB Noble Thomas

Eagles are in good shape with a defensive back who is visiting Chestnut Hill soon
Boston College was named one of the top six finalists for '22 defensive back Noble Thomas out of Orange City (FL). 

Thomas, a 6-1 defensive back, also named Iowa State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, West Virginia and Connecticut to round up his Top Six. He also holds offers from Ole Miss, Colorado State and Wake Forest. The junior also has two visits plan, as he will head to Chestnut Hill in June and Oregon State the week before. 

At this stage of his recruitment, Thomas appears to be in good shape if he was a take for the Eagles. Boston College has been very active with a number of defensive backs including A'Khoury Lyde, Sione Hala, and Cam Johnson. Jeff Hafley has put an emphasis on improving team speed, and adding someone like Thomas would certainly fill that need. 

Currently Boston College has 12 recruits committed to the Class of '22. According to 247sports.com, the Eagles have the 17th ranked recruiting class, one below Alabama. 

