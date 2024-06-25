The Extra Point: The Latest Look at Boston College Football Recruiting
Summer is here which means that recruiting season is in full swing for Bill O’Brien and Co.
So far this year, this Eagles have picked up 19 commitments for the class of 2025, all three-stars, and two commitments for the class of 2026.
Let’s take a look at the other sides of recruiting.
The Eagles landed a PWO commitment on Tuesday morning from class of 2025 tight end Dominic Desarno, who is a Georgetown Prep product in Rockville, Md.
As for official visits, three-star offensive tackle Kuol Kuol from Centerville High School in Dayton, Ohio, three-star tight end Stevie Amar, from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, Calif., and three-star safety/former Syracuse commit Marcus Upton were three of a handful who took visits to Chestnut Hill over the weekend.
The latest offer was a re-offer to class of 2025 defensive lineman Josiah Victor, from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., which came on Monday.
One Boston College prospect has announced its commitment date. Four-star athlete Jacorey Watson will be committing on July 2 and will choose between Houston, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Baylor, and Boston College, while three-star offensive lineman Denzil Williams is down to Boston College and Pittsburgh, however has not publicly announced when he will make his decision.
Meet the Staff:
Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She has covered multiple sports including football, men’s basketball, baseball, softball, and gymnastics. She previously worked at Tide 100.9 in Tuscaloosa and is a Boston sports enthusiast. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter: @kmrankin1