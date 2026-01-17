Views From Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Loss to Providence: Photo Gallery

Despite being outshot 46-19 by the Eagles, the Friars capitalized on multiple defensive turnovers in front of the goal, with goaltender Jack Parsons anchoring the effort in net. The Friars defeated the Eagles 4-3 in overtime on Friday night. Boston College will look to bounce back in a rematch on the road in Providence on Saturday night.

1. Louka Cloutier Leads the Charge

Louka Cloutier skates to the blue line during the starting lineup announcement at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier skates out during the starting lineup announcement. The freshman made 15 saves for a .789 save percentage.

2. Alex Musielak Stretches

Alex Musielak stretches during warm ups at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Alex Musielak stretches at center ice during warm ups. The junior played his first minutes as an Eagle during last week's scrimmage against Stonehill, stopping nine shots for a .900 save percentage.

3. Things Get Chippy

Will Vote gets into a small fight with Tomas Machu at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Will Vote gets into a scrum with Providence defenseman Tomas Machu after the whistle is blown.

4. Brady Berard Opens the Scoring

Brady Berard scores the opening goal in Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Brady Berard opens the scoring in the first period. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Providence forward Clint Levens scored the equalizer just 12 seconds after Berard's tally.

5. Brady Berard and Michael Hagens Celebrate

Brady Berard celebrates with Michael Hagens after a goal at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Michael Hagens skates towards Brady Berard after a goal. A natural defenseman, Hagens has seen extended minutes at forward this season.

6. Drew Fortescue Tries to Beat Jack Parsons

Drew Fortescue attempts to score against Jack Parsons at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Drew Fortescue attempts to score around Providence goaltender Jack Parsons' skate. The junior blocked one shot in the contest.

7. Dean Letourneau Shoots the Puck

Dean Letourneau takes a shot in front of the goal at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau fires the puck towards Providence goaltender Jack Parsons. The sophomore took a career-high eight shots in the contest.

8. Landan Resendes Attempts to Score

Landan Resendes attempts to score at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Landan Resendes attempts to score in front of the goal. The freshman contributed a secondary assist on Brady Berard's first-period tally.

9. Teddy Stiga Celebrates

Teddy Stiga celebrates after scoring a goal at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Teddy Stiga celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period. The sophomore recorded two points against the Friars, adding an assist on Will Moore's goal in the third period.

10. Dean Letourneau Fights Hudson Malinoski

Dean Letourneau fights with Hudson Malinoski at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau gets into a fight with Providence forward Hudson Malinoski. The game was chippy, featuring nine minor penalties, including three for roughing.

11. Will Moore Ties It Up

Will Moore celebrates after tying the game in the third period at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Will Moore celebrates after tying up the game in the third period. The freshman was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins.

12. Drew Fortescue Takes a Shot

Drew Fortescue shoots past Roger McQueen in overtime at Conte Forum on Jan. 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Drew Fortescue shoots the puck past Providence forward Roger McQueen in overtime.

