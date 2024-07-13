Three-Star Safety Marcus Upton Commits to Boston College
Three-star class of 2025 safety Marcus Upton has committed to Boston College.
The rising senior has been a massive recruit on the Eagles radar during this process as he received his offer from Boston College on Feb. 28 and took an official visit to Chestnut Hill two days after his decommitment from Syracuse on June 19.
"I liked how they made me feel welcomed," said Upton to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn after his visit. "They were very genuine and real. Just were themselves and just made me enjoy and have fun."
The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive weapon ranks No. 785 nationally, No. 70 in safeties, and No. 26 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
Upton is a product of Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J., and plays at the wide receiver and safety positions. During his junior campaign, he tallied 30 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball as well as 69 tackles, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, and one pick six on the defensive side of the ball.
Upton chose the Eagles over N.C. State, West Virginia, and Syracuse.
Upton is Boston College’s 22nd commitment for the class of 2025, joining defensive linemen Josiah Victor and Micah Amedee, athletes Bryce Lewis, T.J. Green, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, cornerbacks Charleston Coldon, Ashton Cunningham, and Njita Sinkala, quarterback Shaker Reisig, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, running back Mehki Dodd, safeties Omarion Davis and Rae Sykes Jr, and offensive linemen Denzil Williams Jr., and Robert Smith.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 49 overall and No. 12 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 181.04 points, however the addition of Upton has yet to be added to those numbers.