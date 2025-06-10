BC Bulletin

Who Are The Top ACC Running Backs Enter the 2025 Season; ACC Daily, June 10, 2025

We take a look at a stacked ACC running back group that can change the landscape of the college football season at the blink of an eye.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Boston College on SI will predict where each of the top running backs in the conference will land this season, according to potential preseason rankings.

The ACC had some of the most talented running backs in the country last season. Looking at the 2024 All-ACC team, four running backs are returning for another season at the collegiate level. The other first-team All-ACC running backs were taken early in the draft, but others were too young to be given that opportunity. Now, they have their time to shine in the 2025 college football season.

All-ACC First Team

Louisville’s Issac Brown gets a first down against SMU this Saturday.Oct. 5, 2024
Louisville’s Issac Brown gets a first down against SMU this Saturday. Oct. 5, 2024 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaac Brown - Louisville

As a true freshman, Brown was one of the most exciting running backs in the country. He returns to the Cardinals for another potential breakout year. Last season, the spectacular freshmen had 65 carries for 1173 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 30 receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown. He was nothing short of incredible and will look to continue his trend to sit atop the ACC as the best back in the conference or maybe even the country.

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) scores a touchdown past Georgi
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) scores a touchdown past Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (17) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jamal Haynes - Georgia Tech

Hanyes battled injuries for most of last season, but when he was on the field, he was one of the best backs in the country. Alongside quarterback Haynes King, the Yellow Jackets had the No. 1 rushing offense in the nation and bludgeoned other teams with their relentless attack. Haynes had 169 carries, 944 yards, 9 TDs; 28 receptions, 166 yards, 3 TDs. With another year under his belt, Haynes can be one of the best rushers in the country. Next to King, they can return to form with one of the best rushing attacks in the country.

All-ACC Second Team

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against the Louisville Cardi
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Desmond Reid - Pitt Panthers

Another one of the most talented runners in the country is Reid. Last season, he made the jump to the FBS level after dominating in the FCS. Reid finished with nearly 1700 all-purpose yards on 184 carries, 966 yards, 5 TDs; 52 receptions, 579 yards, 4 TDs. He also finished fifth among all FBS players in all-purpose yards per game (154.9). He will bring the same energy again this season, looking to improve on what was already a dynamic season last year.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude Duke Blue Devils cornerback Tre'Shon Devones (24) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Demond Claiborne - Wake Forest

One of the top rushers in the conference that went under the radar was Claiborne. The Demon Deacons know how good he is and can be, especially after last season. He claimed the 13th 1000 yard rushing season in Wake Forest program history last season, going for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 228 carries. Add in 23 receptions and two receiving touchdowns, as well as one score out of the 11 kickoffs he returned, Claiborne can break out under a new head coach and system in place for him.

All-ACC Third Team 

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the ball against the Syr
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Mark Fletcher Jr. - Miami

The Miami Hurricanes are going to be a run-heavy team this year, and it will be on the backs of their running back group and primarily the returning star junior. Making a lasting impact in his freshman season, Fletcher was RB No. 2 for the Hurricanes last year and now has the reins of the offense. He finished the season with 607 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He wasn't as dynamic out of the backfield like others in this projection. He is a head-down power rusher who looks to run everyone over this season.

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) carries the ball into the end zone
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Duke Watson — Louisville

The Cardinals have a one-two power punch in the backfield. Watson will balance Brown in more than one way, but he will also get some time to shine himself this season. The Cards had two dynamic freshmen in the backfield, and Watson started to turn it on towards the end of last season with two 100-yard games against Stanford and Kentucky. With 67 carries, he rushed for three shy of 600 yards and added seven touchdowns.

Honorable Mention

North Dakota State Bison running back CharMar Brown (25) gets tackled by South Dakota State defense on Saturday, Dec. 21, 202
North Dakota State Bison running back CharMar Brown (25) gets tackled by South Dakota State defense on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Fargodome in Fargo, Nouth Dakot / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CharMar Brown — Miami

Similar to the direction that Reid went, Brown is entering the FS after an outstanding season for the North Dakota State Bison. Now he is with the Miami Hurricanes, he looks to battle for the top running back spot and to add some depth to the running back room. He rushed for over 1000 yards, 14 touchdowns, and was the recipient of the Jerry Rice Award, which is given annually to the top freshman in FCS football.

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (9) flips the ball after a running drill during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday,
Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (9) flips the ball after a running drill during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gideon Davidson — Clemson

Last season was the year of the freshman class of running backs for the ACC, and this year could be the same. At this point, Davidson is trending to be the starting running back for the Tigers, who are also expected to be back in the College Football Playoff this season after winning the ACC Championship last year. Davidson would be a key contributor to that potential outcome.

