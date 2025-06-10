Who Are The Top ACC Running Backs Enter the 2025 Season; ACC Daily, June 10, 2025
Boston College on SI will predict where each of the top running backs in the conference will land this season, according to potential preseason rankings.
The ACC had some of the most talented running backs in the country last season. Looking at the 2024 All-ACC team, four running backs are returning for another season at the collegiate level. The other first-team All-ACC running backs were taken early in the draft, but others were too young to be given that opportunity. Now, they have their time to shine in the 2025 college football season.
All-ACC First Team
Isaac Brown - Louisville
As a true freshman, Brown was one of the most exciting running backs in the country. He returns to the Cardinals for another potential breakout year. Last season, the spectacular freshmen had 65 carries for 1173 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 30 receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown. He was nothing short of incredible and will look to continue his trend to sit atop the ACC as the best back in the conference or maybe even the country.
Jamal Haynes - Georgia Tech
Hanyes battled injuries for most of last season, but when he was on the field, he was one of the best backs in the country. Alongside quarterback Haynes King, the Yellow Jackets had the No. 1 rushing offense in the nation and bludgeoned other teams with their relentless attack. Haynes had 169 carries, 944 yards, 9 TDs; 28 receptions, 166 yards, 3 TDs. With another year under his belt, Haynes can be one of the best rushers in the country. Next to King, they can return to form with one of the best rushing attacks in the country.
All-ACC Second Team
Desmond Reid - Pitt Panthers
Another one of the most talented runners in the country is Reid. Last season, he made the jump to the FBS level after dominating in the FCS. Reid finished with nearly 1700 all-purpose yards on 184 carries, 966 yards, 5 TDs; 52 receptions, 579 yards, 4 TDs. He also finished fifth among all FBS players in all-purpose yards per game (154.9). He will bring the same energy again this season, looking to improve on what was already a dynamic season last year.
Demond Claiborne - Wake Forest
One of the top rushers in the conference that went under the radar was Claiborne. The Demon Deacons know how good he is and can be, especially after last season. He claimed the 13th 1000 yard rushing season in Wake Forest program history last season, going for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 228 carries. Add in 23 receptions and two receiving touchdowns, as well as one score out of the 11 kickoffs he returned, Claiborne can break out under a new head coach and system in place for him.
All-ACC Third Team
Mark Fletcher Jr. - Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are going to be a run-heavy team this year, and it will be on the backs of their running back group and primarily the returning star junior. Making a lasting impact in his freshman season, Fletcher was RB No. 2 for the Hurricanes last year and now has the reins of the offense. He finished the season with 607 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He wasn't as dynamic out of the backfield like others in this projection. He is a head-down power rusher who looks to run everyone over this season.
Duke Watson — Louisville
The Cardinals have a one-two power punch in the backfield. Watson will balance Brown in more than one way, but he will also get some time to shine himself this season. The Cards had two dynamic freshmen in the backfield, and Watson started to turn it on towards the end of last season with two 100-yard games against Stanford and Kentucky. With 67 carries, he rushed for three shy of 600 yards and added seven touchdowns.
Honorable Mention
CharMar Brown — Miami
Similar to the direction that Reid went, Brown is entering the FS after an outstanding season for the North Dakota State Bison. Now he is with the Miami Hurricanes, he looks to battle for the top running back spot and to add some depth to the running back room. He rushed for over 1000 yards, 14 touchdowns, and was the recipient of the Jerry Rice Award, which is given annually to the top freshman in FCS football.
Gideon Davidson — Clemson
Last season was the year of the freshman class of running backs for the ACC, and this year could be the same. At this point, Davidson is trending to be the starting running back for the Tigers, who are also expected to be back in the College Football Playoff this season after winning the ACC Championship last year. Davidson would be a key contributor to that potential outcome.