Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Road Game Against Miami

The Boston College Eagles (10-18, 3-12 ACC) men’s basketball team travels to Coral Gables, Fla., to take on the Miami Hurricanes (22-6, 11-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off a 68-67 home win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night. Boston College picked up the win after Aidan Shaw tipped in the game-winning bucket with 0:00.5 left in regulation.

The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Eagles and handed them their third conference win of the season.

During Boston College’s losing streak, it suffered defeats to Notre Dame 68-64, No. 14 Virginia 73-66, No. 3 Duke 67-49, Miami 74-68, Stanford 70-64, Cal 86-75, Florida State 80-72, and SMU 94-70.

The Eagles’ only ACC wins have been against Syracuse 81-73 in overtime on Jan. 17 and Pitt 65-62 on Jan. 21, both at home.

As for Miami, the team is coming off an 83-73 road win over Florida State on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes have been on a hot streak recently and have won five of its last six games. The only loss was at the hands of No. 11 Virginia 86-83 on Feb. 21.

This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 7, Miami defeated Boston College 74-68 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.



Currently, Miami is in third place in the ACC standings while Boston College is in 17th, one spot out of last place. The top 15 teams will advance to the postseason and play in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., in March.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

Miami will be without Marcus Allen and Treyvon Maddox.

Boston College will be without Nick Petronio, who has missed the whole season so far.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Miami Hurricanes

When: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes picked up an 83-73 road win over the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 68-67 home win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday night. Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Feb. 7. Miami defeated Boston College 74-68 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.