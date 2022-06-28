BYU Basketball Finalizes Roster with Addition of Transfer Noah Waterman

BYU basketball received an important commitment from Detroit Mercy transfer Noah Waterman on Monday. Waterman, who has spent time at both Detroit Mercy and Niagara, is a career 44% three-point shooter. He has also averaged 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game throughout his collegiate career. Waterman is listed at 6'11 and he has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Coming off a 2022 season in which BYU narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament, head coach Mark Pope and his staff have been working around the clock to improve the Cougars' roster for next season. In addition, BYU is preparing for the future when it enters the Big 12 in 2023. With the addition of Noah Waterman, BYU has used all of its scholarships for next season. Today, we take an updated look at the 2022-2023 BYU men's basketball roster.

BYU lost three seniors to graduation last year, and six players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the end of last season.

Departing Players

These are the players that were on the roster last season, but will not be on the roster for the 2022-2023 season.

Alex Barcello (Graduation)

Te'Jon Lucas (Graduation)

Richard Harward (Graduation)

Gavin Baxter (Transfer Portal)

Hunter Erickson (Transfer Portal)

Jeremy DowDell (Transfer Portal)

Nate Hansen (Transfer Portal)

Caleb Lohner (Transfer Portal)

Seneca Knight (Transfer Portal)

Paora Winitana (Mission)

BYU has experienced more roster turnover than normal this offseason. However, roster turnover is not uncommon in this era of college basketball. Thanks to the transfer portal and immediate eligibility for first-time transfers, most schools lose multiple players to the portal every year. BYU fans should expect multiple players to transfer after every season.

Returning Players (Name, Position, Eligibility)

Trey Stewart - Guard - SO

Atiki Ally Atiki - Forward - SO

Spencer Johnson - Guard - SR

Trevin Knell - Guard - SR

Fousseyni Traore - Forward - SO

Gideon George - Forward - SR

Casey Brown - Guard - SO

BYU has a core of young forwards that it can build around as it prepares for the Big 12 in Fousseyni Traore and Atiki Ally Atiki. BYU only has one young scholarship guard returning next season in Trey Stewart. Stewart appeared in 11 games last season for the Cougars.

For those that watched BYU last season, one glaring weakness stands out from this group: shot creating. BYU has tried to address that need through the transfer portal.

2022 Recruiting Class (Name, Position)

Braeden Moore - Forward

BYU added 6'8 forward Braeden Moore late in the recruiting cycle. Moore, who received over 30 competing offers, originally committed to Rutgers before backing off that commitment and opening up his recruitment.

BYU signed Farmington guard Collin Chandler earlier this year. That was a major recruiting win for the program, but it won't help the Cougars next season. Chandler will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prior to enrolling at BYU.

2022 Transfers (Name, Position, Eligibility)

Rudi Williams - Guard - SO

Jaxson Robinson - Wing - SR

Noah Waterman - Combo - JR

As long as Mark Pope is the head coach at BYU, the transfer portal will be an important part of the program. BYU's coaching staff has contacted dozens of players in the transfer portal over the last several months. Those recruiting efforts landed Jaxson Robinson, Noah Waterman, and Rudi Williams.

2022 Returned Missionaries (Name, Position, Eligibility)

Dallin Hall - Guard - FR

Richie Saunders - Guard - FR

Tanner Toolson - Guard - FR

Coach Pope's first recruiting class is finally returning home from the mission field. Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, and Tanner Toolson committed to BYU over Power Six schools before serving their missions.

Time will tell how prepared these three players will be to take on meaningful roles as freshman. In football, freshman returned missionaries are typically limited due to injury risk. In basketball, the returned missionaries have a few more months to prepare their bodies for the season.

