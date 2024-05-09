BYU Basketball Has Four Scholarships Left to Fill Out the Roster
On Wednesday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program signed Utah transfer Keba Keita. With Keita on board, BYU is one step closer to finalizing the roster for Kevin Young's first year in Provo. Today, we're looking at who's coming into the BYU basketball program, who's leaving the program, and how many scholarships still need to be filled.
To start, here's a list of the scholarship players last season. BYU used only 12 of the 13 total scholarships available.
2023-2024 Scholarship Players
- Noah Waterman
- Trey Stewart
- Jaxson Robinson
- Atiki Ally Atiki
- Richie Saunders
- Spencer Johnson
- Trevin Knell
- Marcus Adams Jr.
- Dawson Baker
- Dallin Hall
- Fousseyni Traore
- Aly Khalifa
Five of those scholarship players will not be on the roster next season.
- Jaxson Robinson - NBA Draft/Transfer Portal
- Atiki Ally Atiki - Transfer Portal
- Spencer Johnson - Graduation
- Marcus Adams Jr - Transfer Portal
- Aly Khalifa - Transfer Portal
Seven of those scholarship players will return next season.
- Noah Waterman
- Trey Stewart
- Richie Saunders
- Tren Knell
- Dawson Baker
- Dallin Hall
- Fousseyni Traore
Getting Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders back after they entered the transfer portal is massively important for BYU next season. With those two returning, BYU has the chance to build off of last season instead of starting from scratch.
Kevin Young and his staff have signed two scholarship players since taking over for Coach Pope.
- Keba Keita
- Brody Kozlowski
In total, BYU has nine scholarships filled for next season and four more to go. Like they did last year, BYU doesn't have to fill all 13 scholarships. Regardless, more additions are on their way - there will be at least three more scholarship players added by the time BYU tips off the next basketball season.