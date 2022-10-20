Skip to main content

BYU Basketball Unveils New Royal Uniform

BYU unveiled a third new uniform combination on Thursday night

On Thursday, the BYU basketball program unveiled another new uniform combination: a royal blue away jersey.

The Cougars will wear new uniforms this season and this is the third new combination that has been unveiled. Last month, the men's team unveiled new home uniforms for the upcoming season. The new uniforms feature large "BYU" lettering in white font on the front, replacing "Brigham Young" in blue font from last year's uniforms. The royal away uniform matches the same format.

Additionally, BYU unveiled a navy uniform with royal accents.

IMG_3409

The mountain design on last year's shorts is being replaced with a simple stripe down the side, and a new basketball with a BYU logo has been added to the front of the shorts.

2021-2022 BYU Basketball Uniforms

Last year, BYU wore four different uniforms. Every uniform template included mountain designs on the shorts and "Brigham Young" lettering on the front.

1. White home jersey with navy trim

BYU Basketball Alex Barcello vs San Diego State

2. Navy away jersey with white trim

basketball 2021 uniforms
3. Royal away jersey with white trim

basketball 2021 uniforms

4. Black alternate jersey with royal trim

basketball 2021 uniforms

The BYU basketball team tips off its 2022-2023 season at home against Idaho State on November 7th. The first marquee matchup of the season will take place only a few days later when BYU travels to San Diego to take on San Diego State.

BYU will begin conference play on December 9th with a road trip to Pacific. A few games later, the Cougars will host Gonzaga in the Marriott Center on January 12th.

