BYU Basketball Unveils New Uniforms

The BYU men's basketball will wear new uniforms this season

On Tuesday, the BYU men's basketball team unveiled new uniforms for the upcoming season. The new uniforms feature large "BYU" lettering in white font on the front, replacing "Brigham Young" in blue font from last year's uniforms.

The new uniforms also include black trim surrounding the royal numbers and black trim surrounding the basketball logo.

Additionally, the mountain design on last year's shorts is being replaced with a simple stripe down the side, and a new basketball with a BYU logo has been added to the front of the shorts. 

BYU only unveiled the new home white uniform. Last year, the Cougars wore four different uniforms.

2021-2022 BYU Basketball Uniforms

Last year, BYU wore four different uniforms. Every uniform template included mountain designs on the shorts and "Brigham Young" lettering on the front.

1. White home jersey with navy trim

USATSI_17626731_168390393_lowres
USATSI_17627452_168390393_lowres

2. Navy away jersey with white trim

USATSI_17841617_168390393_lowres (1)

3. Royal away jersey with white trim

USATSI_17354953_168390393_lowres
USATSI_17337948_168390393_lowres

4. Black alternate jersey with royal trim 

USATSI_17757352_168390393_lowres
USATSI_17757322_168390393_lowres
USATSI_17757423_168390393_lowres

The BYU basketball team tips off its 2022-2023 season at home against Idaho State on November 7th. The first marquee matchup of the season will take place only a few days later when BYU travels to San Diego to take on San Diego State.

BYU will begin conference play on December 9th with a road trip to Pacific. A few games later, the Cougars will host Gonzaga in the Marriott Center on January 12th.

