Coastal Carolina Transfer Rudi Williams Commits to BYU Basketball

Williams started his D1 college career at Kansas State prior to playing for Coastal Carolina

On Saturday, Coastal Carolina transfer and former Kansas State point guard Rudi Williams committed to BYU. After entering the transfer portal in April, Williams heard from various schools and some of the biggest names in the sport. He narrowed his focus to eight finalists: BYU, San Diego State, UConn, Cal, Butler, Xavier, Wichita State, and Mason. 

BYU head coach Mark Pope and his staff were able to get Williams on campus for a visit last week. He announced his commitment to play for BYU just over one week later.

Williams started his college basketball career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College where he played two seasons. Coming out of junior college, he had 22 offers from the likes of Kansas State, Boise State, Washington State, Fresno State, and New Mexico State among others. He committed to nearby Kansas State where he played the 2020-2021 season. At Kansas State, Williams primarily came off the bench as a role player. He played 18 minutes per game and averaged 4.8 points and 1.4 assists per game.

Following his first season at Kansas State, Williams entered the transfer portal. He transferred to Coastal Carolina, a school that had recruited him when he was in junior college. Last season at Coastal Carolina, Williams averaged 14.7 points and 3.2 assists per game. He also shot 44.7% from three - that ranked #12 in the country according to KenPom.

Williams comes to BYU with one year of eligibility remaining. He fits a need on BYU's roster: he can handle the ball and he can score off the dribble. It is his ability to create offense that will move him into the starting lineup right away.

