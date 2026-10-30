One of the top bigs in the 2027 recruiting class took a visit to BYU on Thursday. Cherif Millogo, a 7-foot-4 center from St. Francis High School (California), is the latest NBA prospect to take a trip to Provo.

Millogo's rankings depend on who you ask. ESPN has him rated as a five-star at No. 8 nationally in the 2027 class, while 247Sports has him at No. 44 and a composite ranking of No. 36. He is considered one of the best centers in the country.

The big man from Burkina Faso in West Africa moved to the United States about three years ago. His guardian is former UCLA and NBA forward Luc Mbah a Moute. Millogo burst onto the recruiting scene last season, where he averaged 24.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.1 blocks per game at St. Francis.

Millogo is the definition of the modern-day center. He has great footwork in the paint, is a rim runner, can rebound at a high-level, is an elite shot-blocker, and can hit shots beyond the arc. Being that well-rounded is impressive on its own, but doing that at his size is something even more rare.

The Cougars have been pursuing Millogo for a while and offered him back in March. A few weeks ago, On3's Joe Tipton listed BYU, Kentucky, Texas, and Creighton as the programs with the most momentum for him.

BYU is the second official visit Millogo has taken, giving the Cougars the chance to make a strong impression. His first was a trip to Kentucky on October 9. He is expected to visit USC next.

Kentucky is widely viewed as the team to beat to land Millogo. The Wildcats recently hired former NBA Academy Africa coach Alfred Aboya, who previously worked with Millogo. The two are close, so that should play in Kentucky's favor.

So far, Kevin Young has a strong track record of getting players to the NBA from BYU, so he has a compelling pitch, but competition is tough for one of the most coveted bigs in high school.

Millogo holds offers from Kentucky, BYU, USC, Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, TCU, Washington, North Carolina and others. He has continued to rise up the recruiting boards as his game has taken a leap the past few months.

It is expected that Millogo could make a decision as soon as next week as part of the early signing period. You can see pictures from Millogo's visit in his Instagram post below.