Former BYU Stars AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders Select NBA Jersey Numbers

For the first time in over 60 years, BYU basketball had multiple players taken in the NBA Draft. Former BYU stars AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders will wear new jersey numbers in the NBA. The Wizards announced on Thursday that Dybantsa will don the number 4.

In high school and during his time at BYU, Dybantsa wore the number 3. That number is already taken by Wizards guard Trae Young. Dybantsa went with his old number plus one, a nod to him being the first overall pick in the draft.

Dybantsa will look to make an immediate impact for the Wizards franchise. He will have some veteran running mates to help him acclimate to the NBA.

The aforementioned Young is a four-time NBA All-Star who just signed an extension with the franchise. How Young and Dybantsa - two ball dominant players - will gel remains to be seen. The priority of the franchise will be the development of their top draft pick.

Then there is Anthony Davis who is a former NBA champion. While Davis' future in Washington remains uncertain, he will have the opportunity to mentor Dybantsa during the upcoming season. Davis knows what it's like to come into the league as the top pick in the draft. Davis was the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Richie Saunders

Like AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders will wear a new number in the NBA. After wearing no. 15 throughout his time at BYU, Saunders will wear no. 5 for the Memphis Grizzlies. The number 15 was already taken by Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.

Richie Saunders will wear No. 5 for the #Grizzlies. Number last worn by Toby Okani in 2026. #NBA pic.twitter.com/mQfz3V6cW7 — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) June 25, 2026

Saunders will have a real opportunity to make the Grizzlies' roster once he recovers from his ACL injury. Saunders was viewed in high regard in Memphis - he was taken with the second pick in the second round despite the injury concerns.

Saunders will join fellow rookies Cam Boozer and Bennett Stirtz in Memphis. Saunders' skillset and ability to space the floor pairs nicely with Boozer. Boozer is a point forward that can distribute the basketball and shoot. Saunders' ability to knock down threes could create space for Memphis' third overall pick.

Saunders tore his ACL in BYU's win over Colorado earlier this year. He is not expected to be healthy for a few more months. He showed enough when healthy to be an NBA Draft pick.

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