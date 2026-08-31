Former NBA Assistant Patrick Mutombo joins BYU Basketball’s Staff

On Monday, BYU men’s basketball announced the program has added veteran NBA assistant Patrick Mutombo to Kevin Young’s staff. The addition brings more than a decade of NBA and G-League coaching experience to Provo and fills the vacancy left when associate head coach Will Voigt departed for Boise State back in June.

Background

As a native of Kinshasa, Zaire, Mutombo moved to Belgium as a young teenager, where he began playing basketball. He would later find his way to the United States and play Division II at Metropolitan State University of Denver (formerly known as Metro State). Voigt was actually an assistant coach there when Mutombo was a senior.

After college, Mutombo played professionally in Italy, Brazil, and Greece before finishing his playing career with the G-League’s Bakersfield Jam, where he played under Voigt again, this time with Voigt as head coach.

Though they share the same last name, Mutombo is not related to Dikembe Mutombo.

Coaching Career

Mutombo has had an impressive coaching career so far.

2011-12 : Assistant coach at his alma mater, Metro State

: Assistant coach at his alma mater, Metro State 2012-15 : Assistant coach, Denver Nuggets

: Assistant coach, Denver Nuggets 2015-16 : Assistant coach, Austin Spurs (G-League)

: Assistant coach, Austin Spurs (G-League) 2016-20 : Assistant coach, Toronto Raptors

: Assistant coach, Toronto Raptors 2020-22 : Head coach, Raptors 905 (G-League)

: Head coach, Raptors 905 (G-League) 2022-23 : Assistant coach, Phoenix Suns

: Assistant coach, Phoenix Suns 2023-24 : Assistant coach, Milwaukee Bucks

: Assistant coach, Milwaukee Bucks 2024-25: Assistant coach, Memphis Grizzlies

While at the Suns, he was an assistant with Young, a key connection that helped bring Mutombo to Provo. Here are a few other coaches he coached with.

Dwane Casey

Nick Nurse

Adrian Griffin

Monty Williams

Terry Stotts

Throughout his coaching tenure, his most notable accomplishments are from his stint with the Raptors organization. He was an assistant the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals 4-2 over the Golden State Warriors, their first and only title in franchise history.

While he was head coach of the Raptors’ G-League affiliate, Raptors 905, Mutombo also led them to back-to-back first place regular-season finishes.

Across all of his stops, Mutombo has coached some of the game’s best players.

Toronto Raptors : Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, DeMar Derozan, Pascal Siakim, OG Anunoby

: Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, DeMar Derozan, Pascal Siakim, OG Anunoby Phoenix Suns : Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton

: Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton Milwaukee Bucks : Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton

: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane

Impact at BYU

Mutombo is an exciting addition to the program. He brings a wealth of coaching experience at the highest levels of the sport and connections from across the globe that should help with recruiting.

He complements a staff with an already strong pro background and will help develop the BYU roster.

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