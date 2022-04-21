Skip to main content

Gideon George to Return for Final Season with BYU Basketball

George will return to BYU after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

Only a few days after reports surfaced that Gideon George had entered the transfer portal, George announced his decision to return to BYU for his final season of eligibility. Following the 2021-2022 season, George declared for the NBA Draft to evaluate his professional opportunities while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. After going through that process, he decided to return to college basketball for one more season. Instead of transferring to a new school for next season, George will finish his career as a Cougar.

George came to BYU in 2020 BYU by way of New Mexico Junior College. Through two seasons with the Cougars, George has averaged 7.3 points per game on 42.6% shooting and he has also averaged 4.3 rebounds per game . Last season, George averaged 8.8 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game.

USATSI_17841617_168390393_lowres

With George back into the fold, BYU gets an experienced veteran with starting experience who will assume a starting role next season.

Returning Players (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Trey Stewart - Guard - SO
  • Atiki Ally Atiki - Forward - SO
  • Spencer Johnson - Guard - SR
  • Trevin Knell - Guard - SR
  • Seneca Knight - Combo - SR
  • Paora Winitana - Guard - SO
  • Fousseyni Traore - Forward - SO
  • Casey Brown - Guard - SO
  • Gideon George - Forward - SR
BYU has a core of young forwards that it can build around as it prepares for the Big 12 in Fousseyni Traore and Atiki Ally Atiki. BYU only has one young scholarship guard returning next season in Trey Stewart. Stewart appeared in 11 games last season for the Cougars.

For those that watched BYU last season, one glaring weakness stands out from this group: scoring. If BYU wants to have a chance to make the tournament next year and succeed in the Big 12 in 2023, it desperately needs to add players that can score. That will be the focus of the coaching staff as it recruits the transfer portal this offseason.

