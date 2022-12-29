How to Watch BYU Basketball at Pacific

The BYU men's basketball team is set to kick off its final season of WCC play on Thursday night at Pacific. BYU and Pacific will tip off on Thursday night at 7:00 PM MST. The game will be played in Stockton, California and it will be broadcast on the WCC Network. Below is all the information you need to stream or listen to the game.

How to Watch or Stream BYU at Pacific

Streamed Video: WCC Network

Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

The Cougars come into this game riding a five-game winning streak. Pacific comes into this game with a winning streak of its own of three games.

BYU (10-5) vs Pacific (7-8)

7:00 PM MST or 6:00 PM PST

Series History

BYU leads the all-time series against Pacific 16-7. BYU has struggled at times on the road at Pacific, the Cougars are 7-4 at Pacific.

What the analytics are saying

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, predicted BYU vs Pacific. KenPom gives BYU a 71% chance to beat Pacific with a projected final score of 79-73 in favor of BYU.

In his latest rankings, KenPom ranks BYU at no. 91 in the country while Pacific is ranked no. 231.

ESPN BPI is slightly less optimistic about BYU's chances. BPI gives the Cougars a 64% chance to beat Pacific.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily