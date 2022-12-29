Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU Basketball at Pacific

The BYU men's basketball team tips off WCC play against Pacific

The BYU men's basketball team is set to kick off its final season of WCC play on Thursday night at Pacific. BYU and Pacific will tip off on Thursday night at 7:00 PM MST. The game will be played in Stockton, California and it will be broadcast on the WCC Network. Below is all the information you need to stream or listen to the game.

USATSI_19497533_168390393_lowres

How to Watch or Stream BYU at Pacific

  • Streamed Video: WCC Network
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

The Cougars come into this game riding a five-game winning streak. Pacific comes into this game with a winning streak of its own of three games.

BYU (10-5) vs Pacific (7-8)

7:00 PM MST or 6:00 PM PST

Series History

BYU leads the all-time series against Pacific 16-7. BYU has struggled at times on the road at Pacific, the Cougars are 7-4 at Pacific.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What the analytics are saying

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, predicted BYU vs Pacific. KenPom gives BYU a 71% chance to beat Pacific with a projected final score of 79-73 in favor of BYU.

In his latest rankings, KenPom ranks BYU at no. 91 in the country while Pacific is ranked no. 231.

ESPN BPI is slightly less optimistic about BYU's chances. BPI gives the Cougars a 64% chance to beat Pacific.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

BYU vs Utah State Max Tooley
Football

BYU Football 2023 Decision Tracker: Who is Staying and Who is Going

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19283958_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Signs Boise State Defensive Lineman Jackson Cravens

Cravens has played over 900 snaps in his collegiate career

By Casey Lundquist
Ty'Son vs Tennessee
Football

Ranking BYU's Top 10 Wins in the Independence Era

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_13358747_168390393_lowres
Football

Kedon Slovis Once Joked About 'Sober' BYU Hecklers, Now He is a BYU Quarterback

The relationship between BYU and Kedon Slovis has come full circle

By Casey Lundquist
9A4BA545-AAD8-4472-8375-DECA9DBC1CAD
Football

Former USC and Pitt Quarterback Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

By Casey Lundquist
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Football

BYU Announces Support for Officially Licensed Collective

"The Royal Blue" will be the officially licensed collective of BYU athletics

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19468142_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

By Casey Lundquist
Isaiah Bagnah Headshot
Recruiting

BYU Signs Boise State Transfer Isaiah Bagnah

Bagnah tallied six sacks in his last full season at Boise State

By Casey Lundquist