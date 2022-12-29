How to Watch BYU Basketball at Pacific
The BYU men's basketball team is set to kick off its final season of WCC play on Thursday night at Pacific. BYU and Pacific will tip off on Thursday night at 7:00 PM MST. The game will be played in Stockton, California and it will be broadcast on the WCC Network. Below is all the information you need to stream or listen to the game.
How to Watch or Stream BYU at Pacific
- Streamed Video: WCC Network
- Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
- Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell
- Live stats: BYUCougars.com
Game Information
The Cougars come into this game riding a five-game winning streak. Pacific comes into this game with a winning streak of its own of three games.
BYU (10-5) vs Pacific (7-8)
7:00 PM MST or 6:00 PM PST
Series History
BYU leads the all-time series against Pacific 16-7. BYU has struggled at times on the road at Pacific, the Cougars are 7-4 at Pacific.
What the analytics are saying
Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, predicted BYU vs Pacific. KenPom gives BYU a 71% chance to beat Pacific with a projected final score of 79-73 in favor of BYU.
In his latest rankings, KenPom ranks BYU at no. 91 in the country while Pacific is ranked no. 231.
ESPN BPI is slightly less optimistic about BYU's chances. BPI gives the Cougars a 64% chance to beat Pacific.
