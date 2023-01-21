Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU Basketball at San Francisco

The BYU men's basketball team kicked off a critical three-game stretch in conference play on Thursday night at Santa Clara. After a slow start against the Broncos, the Cougars battle back to take the lead in the second half only to let a close game slip away in the closing minutes. The Cougars will stay in the Bay area on Saturday night for a road contest at San Francisco. San Francisco is 2-5 in conference play and 13-9 overall. Tip off between BYU and San Francisco is scheduled for 5:00 PM PST or 5:00 PM MST. Below is a all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

  • TV: CBS Sports Network | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Carter Blackburn, Pete Gillen
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Ken Pomeroy Prediction

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, expects a close game between BYU and San Francisco. Kenpom gives BYU a 48% chance to beat San Francisco with an expected final score of 73-72 in favor of the Dons.

In his most recent rankings, KenPom has BYU ranked no. 80 and San Francisco is ranked about 25 spots behind at no. 106.

ESPN BPI is less optimistic about BYU's chances on the road and gives the Cougars just a 40% chance to win.

