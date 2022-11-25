Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

On Friday afternoon, the BYU men's basketball team takes on Dayton in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Cougars are 0-2 in the tournament thus far with losses to USC and Butler. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. MDT. It will be broadcast on ESPNU. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.

How to Watch or Stream BYU vs Dayton

  • TV: ESPNU | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket

The Battle 4 Atlantis tournament is comprised of eight teams: Kansas, NC State, Dayton, Wisconsin, USC, BYU, Tennessee, and Butler. Tennessee and Kansas are playing for the championship today. BYU and Dayton are playing for seventh place - both teams are 0-2.

What the analytics are saying

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, predicted BYU vs Dayton. KenPom gives BYU a 42% chance to beat the Flyers with a projected final score of 67-65.

In his latest rankings, KenPom ranks Dayton at no. 47 in the country while BYU is 20 spots below at no. 67.

ESPN BPI is less optimistic about BYU's chances. BPI gives the Cougars a 35% chance to pull off the upset.

