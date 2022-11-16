How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Missouri State

On Wednesday night, the BYU men's basketball team returns home after suffering a narrow loss on the road at San Diego State. The Cougars will play host to Missouri State in the Marriott Center and the game will tip off at 7:00 PM MST. The game will be available to watch on BYUtv. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch

TV: BYUtv

TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton

Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app

Radio Talent: Jason Shepherd, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

What the Analytics are Saying

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU an 85% chance to beat Missouri State on Wednesday night. Kenpom's projected final score is 79-68 in favor of the Cougars.

ESPN BPI gives Missouri State a higher probability of pulling off the upset in Provo. BPI gives BYU a 79% chance to win.

As of this writing, the spread for this game has BYU favored by 9.5 points.

Cleaning up Turnovers

Through the first two games of the season, BYU has struggled to take care of the basketball on offense. The Cougars are allowing a steal percentage of 19.9%. Meaning on 19.9% of possessions, their opponents are stealing the basketball. That ranks 358 out of 363 Division I teams. BYU needs to clean up the turnovers if it is going to reach its potential on offense.

Defensively, BYU has been above average at creating turnovers. The Cougars have a steal percentage of 10.9% which has offset some of the turnover woes on offense.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily