How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Nicholls

The BYU men's basketball team wraps up its home stand against Nicholls

On Saturday night, the BYU men's basketball team wraps up its home stand against Nicholls. The Cougars are 2-1 on the season and coming off a home win against Missouri State. Below is all the information you need to watch or listen to the game.

How to watch BYU basketball vs Nicholls

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

What the Analytics are Saying

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 95% chance to beat Nicholls on Saturday night. Kenpom's projected final score is 84-66 in favor of the Cougars.

ESPN BPI gives Nicholls a higher probability of pulling off the upset in Provo. BPI gives BYU an 85% chance to win.

As of this writing, the spread for this game has BYU favored by 14 points.

'Battle 4 Atlantis' Up Next

After this home game against Nicholls, BYU will hit the road to participate in the 'Battle 4 Atlantis' tournament. The field is comprised of BYU, USC, Tennessee, Butler, Wisconsin, Dayton, NC State, and Kansas. BYU takes on USC in the first round of the tournament. Should BYU win, it will take on the winner of Tennessee-Butler in the second round. If BYU loses, it will take on the loser of Tennessee-Butler in the second round.

