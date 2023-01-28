Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 22 Saint Mary's

The Cougars host the Gaels for the final time in the WCC

The BYU men's basketball program is set to host no. 22 Saint Mary's on Saturday night. The Cougars are looking to bounce back after losing consecutive games in the Bay Area against San Francisco and Santa Clara. Tip off between BYU and Saint Mary's is scheduled for 8:00 PM MST or 9:00 PM PST. Below is a all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

  • TV: ESPN2 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Ken Pomeroy Prediction

Saint Mary's is a team that, at least according to the metrics, might be better than its no. 22 ranking suggests. The Gaels rank no. 6 in NCAA NET rankings and no. 7 in KenPom.

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, expects a close game between BYU and Saint Mary's. Kenpom gives BYU a 27% chance to beat Saint Mary's with an expected final score of 67-60 in favor of the Gaels.

In his most recent rankings, KenPom has BYU ranked at no. 81 and Saint Mary's is ranked in the top 10 at no. 7.

ESPN BPI is slightly less optimistic about BYU's chances at home and gives the Cougars a 25% chance to win.

The betting lines favor Saint Mary's by 6.5 points in this game.

