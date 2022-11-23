How to Watch BYU Basketball vs USC in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

On Wednesday afternoon, the BYU men's basketball team takes on USC in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The game, which takes place at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas, is schedule to tip off at 3 p.m. MST/5 p.m. EST. It will be broadcast on ESPN2. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.

How to Watch or Stream

TV: ESPN2 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

ESPN2 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial TV Talent: Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck

Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket

The Battle 4 Atlantis tournament is comprised of eight teams: Kansas, NC State, Dayton, Wisconsin, USC, BYU, Tennessee, and Butler. The winner of USC-BYU will take on the winner of Tennessee-Butler in the second round on Thursday at 1:30 PM EST/11:30 AM MDT. The loser of USC-BYU will take on the loser of Tennessee-Butler on Thursday at 6:30 PM EST/4:30 PM MDT.

What the analytics are saying

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, predicted BYU vs USC. KenPom gives BYU a 51% chance to beat the Trojans with a projected final score of 73-72.

In his latest rankings, KenPom ranks USC at no. 62 in the country while BYU is ranked nearby at no. 59.

ESPN BPI is slightly more optimistic about BYU's chances. BPI gives the Cougars a 55% chance to pull off the upset.

