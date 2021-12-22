Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs USF in the Diamond Head Classic

    How to watch or listen to BYU basketball against USF
    Author:

    On Wednesday night, BYU takes on USF in Hawaii as part of the Diamond Head Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM MST and the contest will be broadcast on ESPNU. Below is the information you'll need to watch or listen to the game.

    How to Watch BYU vs USF

    • TV: ESPNU
    • TV Talent: Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
    • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
    • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
    • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
    • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

    USF comes into this game with a 4-5 overall record and coming off a loss to Florida. BYU is 9-2 and coming off a win at Weber State in which the Cougars made a season-high 16 3-pointers.

    The two basketball programs have faced off only once before - a 2010 contest that BYU won in double overtime 77-75.

    Diamond Head Classic

    BYU, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Hawai'i, Stanford, Wyoming, Liberty, and Northern Iowa will compete in the Diamond Head Classic. The winner of BYU-South Florida will take on the winner of Vanderbilt-Hawai'i on Thursday night. Below is the bracket for the tournament.

    Read More

    Diamon Head Classic bracket

    Players to Watch

    Caleb Murphy leads USF in scoring at 13.0 points per game. He shoots 45.5% from the floor. The Cougars are led by fifth-year senior Alex Barcello. Barcello averages 19.7 points per game on 51.9% shooting from the field. He also averages 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

