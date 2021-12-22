How to Watch BYU Basketball vs USF in the Diamond Head Classic

How to watch or listen to BYU basketball against USF

On Wednesday night, BYU takes on USF in Hawaii as part of the Diamond Head Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM MST and the contest will be broadcast on ESPNU. Below is the information you'll need to watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU vs USF

TV: ESPNU

TV Talent: Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

USF comes into this game with a 4-5 overall record and coming off a loss to Florida. BYU is 9-2 and coming off a win at Weber State in which the Cougars made a season-high 16 3-pointers.

The two basketball programs have faced off only once before - a 2010 contest that BYU won in double overtime 77-75.

Diamond Head Classic

BYU, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Hawai'i, Stanford, Wyoming, Liberty, and Northern Iowa will compete in the Diamond Head Classic. The winner of BYU-South Florida will take on the winner of Vanderbilt-Hawai'i on Thursday night. Below is the bracket for the tournament.

Players to Watch

Caleb Murphy leads USF in scoring at 13.0 points per game. He shoots 45.5% from the floor. The Cougars are led by fifth-year senior Alex Barcello. Barcello averages 19.7 points per game on 51.9% shooting from the field. He also averages 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

