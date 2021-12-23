How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Vanderbilt in the Diamond Head Classic

On Thursday night, BYU takes on Vanderbilt in the second round of the Diamond Head Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM MST and the contest will be broadcast on ESPN2. Below is the information you'll need to watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Vanderbilt

TV: ESPN2

TV Talent: Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Vanderbilt comes into this game with a 7-4 overall record and coming off a win over Hawai'i in the first round. BYU is 10-2 and coming off a scrappy win over USF in which the Cougars held the Bulls to only 39 points.

The two basketball programs have faced off only once before - a 1958 contest that Vanderbilt won 56-89.

Diamond Head Classic

BYU, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Hawai'i, Stanford, Wyoming, Liberty, and Northern Iowa are competing in the Diamond Head Classic. Stanford, Liberty, BYU, and Vanderbilt advanced to the semifinals with wins in the first round. The winner of BYU-Vanderbilt will take on the winner of Liberty-Stanford in the championship on Saturday night. Below is the bracket for the tournament.

Players to Watch

Scottie Pippen Jr. leads Vanderbilt in scoring at 17.6 points per game. He shoots 42.0% from the floor and 31.3% from three. The Cougars are led by fifth-year senior Alex Barcello. Barcello averages 18.9 points per game on 51.1% shooting from the field. He also averages 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

BYU vs USF Highlights

BYU defeated USF 54-39 in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic.

