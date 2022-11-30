Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Westminster

The Cougars are back in Utah for a neutral site game against Westminster

After playing three games in the Bahamas last week, the BYU men's basketball team is back in Utah to take on Westminster on Tuesday night. BYU and Westminster tip off at 7 PM MDT at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Westminster

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Jason Shepherd
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

BYU (4-3) vs Westminster (0-5)
Tuesday November 29, 2022
7 PM MDT

New Blackout Uniforms

BYU unveiled new uniforms at the start of the season. The Cougars have worn three new uniform combinations this season, and they will introduce a fourth combination against Westminster: blackout uniforms.

Can a comeback spark momentum moving forward?

USATSI_19497522_168390393_lowres
Scroll to Continue

Read More

BYU started the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with two tough losses against Butler and USC. The Cougars were staring down the barrel of a third consecutive loss when they trailed Dayton 32-9. BYU battled back in the second half and forced overtime, eventually winning the game in overtime 79-75.

BYU might have unlocked a few things offensively in the second half against the Flyers - Dayton came into the game as one of the better defensive teams in the country. The Cougars were protecting the basketball, finding open shooters, and hitting open threes. Coach Pope experimented with new lineups, like having Dallin Hall and Rudi Williams at the same time. Those new lineups were a major reason for BYU's turnaround. BYU was led by Gideon George, Jaxson Robinson, Rudi Williams, and Dallin Hall, all of which scored in double figures. That game has the potential to turn BYU's season around and give BYU's offense the momentum that it has desperately needed. Time will tell whether the Cougars can use that win in the Bahamas to propel them into their conference slate.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19512777_168390393_lowres
Football

Where the Experts Think BYU Will Go Bowling

BYU will find out its bowl destination in the coming days

By Casey Lundquist
byu-football-defensive-coordinator-ilaisa-tuiaki
Football

BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki Announces that He is Stepping Down

Tuiaki was BYU's defensive coordinator for seven seasons

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19511565_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football: What to Watch For Now That the Regular Season is Over

Four storylines to follow now that the regular season is over

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19512774_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Provides an Update on Jaren Hall's Injury

Starting quarterback Jaren Hall left the game against Stanford and did not return

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19466481_168390393_lowres
Football

What the Analytics are Saying About BYU's Chances against Stanford

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19497522_168390393_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

By Casey Lundquist
Spencer Johnson
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs USC in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

The BYU basketball team takes on USC in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

By Casey Lundquist
BYU vs Oregon Kalani Sitake
Recruiting

BYU Extends a Trio of PWO Offers

By Casey Lundquist