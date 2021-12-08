Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah State

    How to watch, listen, or stream BYU basketball against Utah State
    On Wednesday night, the BYU men's basketball team hosts in-state rival Utah State. BYU is coming off a 74-68 victory at Missouri State where the shorthanded Cougars were without starter Gideon George. Utah State is 6-2 on the season and coming off a narrow 60-58 loss against Saint Mary's. Below is all the information you'll need to either watch, listen, or stream the game.

    How to watch or listen to BYU basketball against Utah State

    TV/Streaming: BYUtv (watch for free by signing up for an account)
    RADIO: BYU Sports Network
    BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
    Live Stats
    Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

    Game Information

    BYU (7-1) vs. Utah State (6-2)
    Wednesday, Dec. 8
    Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. MDT/ 6:00 p.m. PST
    Marriott Center
    Provo, Utah

    Computer Predictions

    Most predictive analytics like the Cougars to beat the Aggies on Wednesday night. Ken Pomeroy, the leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 78% chance to win with an expected final score of 73-65.

    ESPN BPI also gives BYU a 78% chance to beat Utah State.

    Players to Watch

    BYU Basketball Alex Barcello vs San Diego State

    Read More

    The Cougars are led by fifth-year senior Alex Barcello. Barcello leads BYU in scoring at 18.6 points per game on 54% shooting. He also averages 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

    The Aggies are led by senior Justin Bean. Through eight games this season, Bean has averaged 22.1 points per game on 66% shooting from the floor.

