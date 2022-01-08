Skip to main content
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

The Cougars host conference rival Saint Mary's on Saturday night

On Saturday night, the BYU men's basketball teams hosts Saint Mary's in a critical WCC matchup. The Cougars are 12-3 and ranked #30 in the NCAA net rankings. The Gaels are 12-3 and ranked #43 in the net rankings.

The game tips off at 8:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN2. Below is all the information you'll need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Saint Mary's

  • TV/Streaming: ESPN2 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Eric Rothman, Sean Farnham
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions for BYU-Saint Mary's

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 66% chance to beat Saint Mary's with an expected final score of 69-64.

ESPN BPI also gives BYU a 66% chance to beat Saint Mary's.

In Vegas, BYU is favored by four points with an over/under of 132.5. Meaning the oddsmakers expect a 68-64 victory for the Cougars.

For BYU, the key number could be 60. According to voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell, Saint Mary's is 12-0 when scoring 60+ points and 0-3 when scoring less than 60 points. If the Cougars hold the Gaels under 60 points on Saturday night, odds are they have a great chance to come away with a victory.

