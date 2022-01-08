How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

On Saturday night, the BYU men's basketball teams hosts Saint Mary's in a critical WCC matchup. The Cougars are 12-3 and ranked #30 in the NCAA net rankings. The Gaels are 12-3 and ranked #43 in the net rankings.

The game tips off at 8:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN2. Below is all the information you'll need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Saint Mary's

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV Talent: Eric Rothman, Sean Farnham

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions for BYU-Saint Mary's

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 66% chance to beat Saint Mary's with an expected final score of 69-64.

ESPN BPI also gives BYU a 66% chance to beat Saint Mary's.



In Vegas, BYU is favored by four points with an over/under of 132.5. Meaning the oddsmakers expect a 68-64 victory for the Cougars.

For BYU, the key number could be 60. According to voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell, Saint Mary's is 12-0 when scoring 60+ points and 0-3 when scoring less than 60 points. If the Cougars hold the Gaels under 60 points on Saturday night, odds are they have a great chance to come away with a victory.

