How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Men's Basketball vs Pacific

The BYU men's basketball team opens West Coast Conference play on Thursday when it hosts Pacific at the Marriott Center. The Cougars, whose first WCC game against Portland was postponed, bring a 12-3 record into conference play. Below is all the information you'll need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU vs Pacific

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

Pacific enters conference play with a 5-9 record. The Tigers dropped their last three non-conference games against North Dakota State, UC Davis, and Cal.

BYU is coming off consecutive wins over Liberty on Christmas and Westminster. The Cougars enter conference play with a 12-3 victory with signature wins over San Diego State, Oregon, Utah, and Utah State.

BYU leads the all-time series 12-6.

Players to Watch

The Cougars are led by fifth-year senior Alex Barcello. Barcello averages 17.3 points per game on 48.5% shooting.

The Tigers are led by Jeremiah Bailey who averages 10.6 points per game.

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 96% chance to beat Pacific with an expected final score of 79-59.

ESPN BPI predicts a similar outcome - the BPI gives BYU a 96% chance to win.

