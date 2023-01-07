Skip to main content

How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball at San Diego

There are a few different broadcast options for BYU's game at San Diego

The BYU men's basketball team is set to continue its final season of WCC play on Saturday night at San Diego. The Cougars are looking for a bounce-back win after losing a close game to LMU on Thursday night. BYU and San Diego will tip off on Saturday night at 5:00 PM PST or 6:00 MST. The game will be played in San Diego at the Jenny Craig Pavilion, and there are a few different options to watch the game. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the game.

  • TV: Bally Sports SoCal or Stadium | Stadium is available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

How to Watch Stadium

USATSI_19497524_168390393_lowres

The BYU basketball game will be available on Stadium. If you have cable, Stadium is available with some cable providers so check there first. If you don't have cable, Stadium is available through various streaming platforms like FuboTV. Stadium can also be streamed from the Stadium website. This link should take you to the BYU-San Diego landing page.

Game Information

The Cougars, who were riding a seven-game winning streak before Thursday's setback at LMU, are 12-6 overall and 2-1 in WCC play. San Diego comes into this game with a record of 8-9 overall and a 1-2 record in WCC play. San Diego is coming off a 84-82 loss to Pacific.

BYU (12-6) vs San Diego (8-9)

6:00 PM MST or 5:00 PM PST

