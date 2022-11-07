Skip to main content

How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball vs Idaho State

The BYU men's basketball team tips off its 2022-2023 season tonight

The BYU men's basketball team tips off its 2022-2023 season tonight against Idaho State. The game will tip off at 7 PM MDT and will be played at the Marriott Center. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com
Credit: BYU Photo

Newcomers to Watch

BYU's starting lineup will likely feature a pair of transfer newcomers in Rudi Williams and Jaxson Robinson. 

Rudi Williams

Williams started his college basketball career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College where he played two seasons. Coming out of junior college, he had 22 offers from the likes of Kansas State, Boise State, Washington State, Fresno State, and New Mexico State among others. He committed to nearby Kansas State where he played the 2020-2021 season. At Kansas State, Williams primarily came off the bench as a role player. He played 18 minutes per game and averaged 4.8 points and 1.4 assists per game. Following his first season at Kansas State, Williams entered the transfer portal. He transferred to Coastal Carolina, a school that had recruited him when he was in junior college. Last season at Coastal Carolina, Williams averaged 14.7 points and 3.2 assists per game. He also shot 44.7% from three - that ranked #12 in the country according to KenPom.

After entering the transfer portal earlier this year, Williams was being recruited by the likes of San Diego State, UConn, Cal, Butler, Xavier, Wichita State, and Mason. Williams committed to BYU after visiting Provo.

Jaxson Robinson

Jaxson Robinson is a long wing that was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Robinson signed with Texas A&M as part of the 2021 signing class before transferring to Arkansas. After a year at Arkansas, Robinson entered the transfer portal where he was recruited by Mark Pope and BYU.

Freshman Faces

BYU has multiple highly-touted true freshman on the roster this season. Dallin Hall, Tanner Toolson, Braeden Moore, and Richie Saunders had competing Power Six offers before committing to BYU.

