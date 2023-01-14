Skip to main content

How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball vs Pepperdine

The BYU men's basketball team is looking for a bounce-back win after a heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga on Thursday. The Cougars, who are 3-2 in WCC play, take on Pepperdine at home on Saturday night. BYU and Pepperdine tip off at 7 PM MST and the game will be played at the Marriott Center. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Pepperdine

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

BYU (13-7) vs Pepperdine (7-11)
Tuesday November 29, 2022
7 PM MST

Pepperdine is 0-4 in WCC play and coming off a close 92-89 loss to San Diego on Thursday. Maxwell Lewis leads Pepperdine in scoring, averaging a team-high 19.7 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three. 

The Cougars are 3-2 in WCC play with losses to Gonzaga and LMU. Both Spencer Johnson and Jaxson Robinson are coming off career games against Gonzaga. Johnson tied a career-high 18 points against the Zags and Robinson tied a career-high 17 points while going 5/8 from three.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Series History

BYU is 20-10 all time against Pepperdine. For the most part, the Cougars have dominated this series on their home floor. BYU is 12-2 all time against Pepperdine at home.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

BYU vs Baylor Offensive line
Football

Report: BYU 'Most Equipped' to Handle Power Five Schedule of New Big 12 Members

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg surveyed Big 12 coaches about the new conference in 2023

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19497522_168390393_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 8 Gonzaga

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_13358747_168390393_lowres
Football

An Early Look at BYU's Quarterback Situation in 2023 and Beyond

The BYU quarterback room will feature many new faces this Fall

By Casey Lundquist
BYU quarterbacks, Aaron Roderick
Football

BYU Signs Productive JUCO Quarterback Jake Retzlaff

Retzlaff threw for just under 4,600 yards at Riverside City College last season

By Casey Lundquist
basketball 2021 uniforms
Basketball

KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 8 Gonzaga

The Cougars host the Zags on Thursday night in the Marriott Center

By Casey Lundquist
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Recruiting

Offensive Line Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU

Fitzgerald committed to a BYU over multiple FBS offers

By Casey Lundquist
Tyler Allgeier
Cougars in the Pros

Tyler Allgeier Becomes the First BYU RB to Eclipse 1,000 Rushing Yards in an NFL Season

Tyler Allgeier made history on Sunday

By Casey Lundquist
Kalani Sitake vs Boise State
Football

What Are BYU's Remaining Roster Needs Ahead of 2023?

BYU is still on the lookout for immediate contributors

By Casey Lundquist