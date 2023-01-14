How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball vs Pepperdine

The BYU men's basketball team is looking for a bounce-back win after a heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga on Thursday. The Cougars, who are 3-2 in WCC play, take on Pepperdine at home on Saturday night. BYU and Pepperdine tip off at 7 PM MST and the game will be played at the Marriott Center. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Pepperdine

TV: BYUtv

TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton

Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

BYU (13-7) vs Pepperdine (7-11)

Tuesday November 29, 2022

7 PM MST

Pepperdine is 0-4 in WCC play and coming off a close 92-89 loss to San Diego on Thursday. Maxwell Lewis leads Pepperdine in scoring, averaging a team-high 19.7 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.

The Cougars are 3-2 in WCC play with losses to Gonzaga and LMU. Both Spencer Johnson and Jaxson Robinson are coming off career games against Gonzaga. Johnson tied a career-high 18 points against the Zags and Robinson tied a career-high 17 points while going 5/8 from three.

Series History

BYU is 20-10 all time against Pepperdine. For the most part, the Cougars have dominated this series on their home floor. BYU is 12-2 all time against Pepperdine at home.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily