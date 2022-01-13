Skip to main content

KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 2 Gonzaga

The BYU men's basketball team travels to Gonzaga on Thursday night

On Thursday night, the BYU men's basketball team takes on #2 Gonzaga in Spokane. BYU is 14-3 on the season and coming off a home victory over Saint Mary's. Gonzaga is 12-2 on the season and coming off a victory over Pepperdine in which they scored 117 points at home.

The game tips off at 9:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN2 - Dave Flemming and Jay Bilas will be on the call.

KenPom Predicts BYU vs #2 Gonzaga

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, favors Gonzaga in this game. KenPom gives the Zags an 85% chance to win with an expected final score of 84-72.

KenPom is more optimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN and Las Vegas. ESPN gives BYU only an 8% chance to pull off the upset, and bettors favor Gonzaga by 14.5.

Metrics to Watch During the Game

According to KenPom, Gonzaga ranks second in the country in effective field goal percentage. Like usual, the Zags boast one of the best offenses in the country. This year, BYU's strength is on the defensive end of the floor - BYU comes into game ranked ninth in the country in effective field goal percentage allowed. If the Cougars are going to pull of the upset, they have to keep Gonzaga's high-powered offense at bay. The metrics suggest BYU has a chance to at least hold the Zags below their season average of 87.9 points per game.

Read More

On offense, BYU will have to consistently hit three-point shots. The Zags allow 42% shooting percentage inside the arc which ranks #6 in the country. If BYU is going to score enough to win the game, the Cougars have to shoot above their season average average from deep.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_17323577_168390393_lowres

KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 2 Gonzaga

The BYU men's basketball team travels to Gonzaga on Thursday night

1 minute ago
Jaxson Dart USC

Former BYU Top Target Jaxson Dart Enters the Transfer Portal

Dart instantly becomes one of BYU's top targets

Jan 10, 2022
Kalani Sitake vs Boise State

BYU Offers Five Impressive California Prospects

It's rare for BYU to offer scholarships to five teammates on the same night, but that's exactly what happened last week

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17322739_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

The Cougars host conference rival Saint Mary's on Saturday night

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17323540_168390393_lowres

Computer Predictions for BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

What the predictive analytics have to say about BYU-Saint Mary's

Jan 7, 2022
Jaren Hall vs Washington State

Early Projections for BYU's 2022 Depth Chart

Jan 7, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

4 Things BYU Football Must Learn From Utah’s 2021 Season

BYU's season was impressive. Utah's was better.

Jan 7, 2022
USATSI_17323327_168390393_lowres

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Men's Basketball vs Pacific

The BYU men's basketball team opens West Coast Conference play on Thursday when it hosts Pacific at the Marriott Center

Jan 6, 2022