Six Takeaways from BYU Basketball's Win Over Missouri State

On Wednesday night, the BYU men's basketball team beat Missouri State 66-64 thanks to a game-winning shot by Dallin Hall. Here are six takeaways from the victory over the Bears.

1. Dallin Hall the Closer

With seven seconds remaining, BYU true freshman point guard Dallin Hall took the ball the length of the court and scored the game-winning field goal with one second remaining. Obviously, Hall's shot was the play of the game and ultimately made the difference, but it wasn't only the game-winning shot that stood out about Hall's performance down the stretch. Hall forced a critical turnover in the closing minutes, tracked down two timely rebounds, and made four important free throws.

In just three games, it has become clear that Dallin Hall is BYU's closer at point guard. Against Idaho State, Hall changed the game when he entered in the final minutes and ran BYU's offense. Hall was instrumental in BYU's comeback victory in that game.

Against San Diego State, Rudi Williams closed the game in Hall's place. San Diego State went on a run in those final minutes and BYU's offense was out of sorts.

On Wednesday night against Missouri State, Hall played the closing minutes at point guard. Like he did against Idaho State, Hall changed the pace and control of the offense once again in clutch time. BYU has its closer, and his name is Dallin Hall.

2. Clutch Time Defense

BYU's defense in the clutch was about as good as it gets. With 4:07 remaining, the Bears hit two free throws to take a 59-58 lead. After that, they had six more possessions:

Steal by Atiki Ally Atiki Three-point jumper banks in Shot-clock violation after blocked shot by Jaxson Robinson Missed three Layup by Mason Alston Missed shot at the buzzer

Even though Missouri State scored on two of the final six possessions, they were forced to make very difficult shots and the made three was downright lucky. BYU's defense won the game down the stretch.

3. Flashes of Brilliance from Atiki Ally Atiki

Atiki Ally Atiki had a career high 11 rebounds. He also added 7 points, 2 blocks, 1 steal, and 1 assist. Atiki made a critical field goal late off a nice post move to give BYU a 60-59 lead.

Atiki had flashes of brilliance against Missouri State. He is still young in his basketball development, but it's clear that his potential is sky-high. Atiki's physical gifts are undeniable.

4. It's Raining Waterman Threes

Noah Waterman had his best game in a BYU uniform on Wednesday night. Waterman scored 15 points on 5/6 shooting from three.

Waterman materially elevates the level of BYU's second unit when he is stretching the floor by hitting threes.

5. Fewer Turnovers

BYU struggled mightily with turnovers in the first two games of the season. The Cougars showed signs of improvement against Missouri State. BYU turned the ball over 13 times after averaging 21.5 turnovers in the first two games.

6. Spencer Johnson is Mr. Reliable

While it might never be flashy, Spencer Johnson is proving to be BYU's most consistent shooter. He has made critical buckets in critical moments, and he rarely lets a good look go to waste.

