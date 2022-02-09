BYU Running Back Tyler Allgeier to Attend NFL Combine

On Wednesday morning, the NFL unveiled the names of 324 players that will attend this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Former BYU star running back Tyler Allgeier was on the list. In 2021, Allgeier broke BYU's single-season rushing record with 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. He opted to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft following BYU's bowl game.

Allgeier was the only former BYU player invited to this year's NFL Combine. The combine will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7.

Allgeier arrived at BYU in 2018 as a preferred walk-on. He saw limited action that season totaling 49 rushing yards on 9 carries. In 2019, Allgeier played primarily at linebacker before switching back over to running back at the end of the season. Once Allgeier saw time at running back towards the end of the 2019 season, he never looked back.

Over the last two seasons, Allgeier was BYU's primary running back. He ran for 1,130 yards in 2020 averaging an eye-popping 7.5 yards per carry. In 2021, Allgeier carried the ball 276 times for BYU and he totaled 1,606 rushing yards. He is the first BYU running back to eclipse 1,600 rushing yards in a single season.

BYU went 10-3 in 2021 and Tyler Allgeier was a major reason why BYU reached double-digit wins. He carried BYU to a victory against Utah State when BYU was down to its third-string quarterback. He carried BYU to another victory a few weeks later at Washington State - Allgeier finished with 191 rushing yards on 32 carries against Wazzu. Most important, were his efforts to close out the game on the final drive.

Against Virginia, Allgeier ran for a staggering 266 yards on 29 carries and 5 touchdowns.

Against UAB in the Independence Bowl, Allgeier kept BYU in the game by running for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.

And of course, Allgeier will forever be remembered for the fumble he forced against Arizona State. That play changed the course of the game and the course of BYU's season.

