Final NFL Mock Draft Projections for BYU Running Back Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier is on track to be the first BYU running back drafted since Jamaal Williams

Following a stellar 2021 season, BYU running back Tyler Allgeier declared for the NFL Draft. In 2021, Allgeier broke BYU's single season rushing record with 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. Allgeier's 23 touchdowns were tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the country last season.

Allgeier attended the NFL Combine in early March where he participated in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. At BYU's pro day last month, Allgeier rounded out his combine results by doing the bench press, the 20-yard shuttle, and the three-cone drill.

NFL Mock Drafts

With only a few days before the NFL Draft, Allgeier has been projected as high as the fourth round by some industry experts. Below is a recap of the NFL mock draft projections for Tyler Allgeier.

Pro Football Network - Fourth Round to the Philadelphia Eagles

PFN projects Allgeier to the Eagles as the last pick of the fourth round. In this mock draft, Allgeier would be the ninth running back off the board.

Sporting News - Fourth Round to the Kansas City Chiefs

In this mock draft, Allgeier would head to Kansas City to be coached up by Andy Reid and he would be the ninth running back off the board.

CBS - Fourth Round to the New York Giants

In this mock draft, Allgeier would be the seventh running back off the board.

ESPN - Fifth Round to the Atlanta Falcons

In Matt Miller's latest mock draft, he projects Tyler Allgeier to be taken in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons. In this scenario, Allgeier would be the eleventh running back to come off the board.

NFL.com - Undrafted

Draft analyst Chad Reuter excluded Allgeier from his latest seven-round mock draft.

NFL Combine Results

Below are Tyler Allgeier's NFL Combine results.

40 Yard Dash: 4.6

Vertical Jump: 33

Broad Jump: 120

Bench Press*: 21

20 Yard Shuttle*: 4.34

Three Cone Drill*: 7.09

*Results from BYU's pro day

