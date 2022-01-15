How to Watch Former BYU Players in the NFL on Wild Card Weekend

Five former Cougars are on active playoff rosters this season

It's Wild Card weekend in the NFL. Five former Cougars are on active playoff rosters this season. Below is a Wild Card viewing guide for former Cougars in the NFL.

Saturday, January 15

Game: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT | 8:15 PM EST



TV: CBS

Former Cougars to Watch: Kyle Van Noy and Harvey Langi

Former BYU linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Harvey Langi are linebackers for the New England Patriots. Van Noy has racked up 42 solo tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception this season.

Langi has seen limited playing time this season - he has just three total tackles on the season.

Sunday, January 16

Game: San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff: 2:30 PM MT | 4:30 PM EST



TV: CBS

Former Cougars to Watch: Fred Warner

Former BYU star linebacker Fred Warner has become one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Warner, who was a pro bowler last season, leads the 49ers with 79 solo tackles and 137 total tackles this season.

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT | 8:15 PM EST



TV: NBC

Former Cougars to Watch: Daniel Sorenson and Zayne Anderson

Daniel "Dirty Dan" Sorenson is playing his eighth season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Sorenson has appeared in all 17 games for Kansas City this season, tallying 51 total tackles.

Zayne Anderson has also appeared in 17 games for the Chiefs this season, primarily on special teams.

