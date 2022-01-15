How to Watch Former BYU Players in the NFL on Wild Card Weekend
It's Wild Card weekend in the NFL. Five former Cougars are on active playoff rosters this season. Below is a Wild Card viewing guide for former Cougars in the NFL.
Saturday, January 15
Game: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT | 8:15 PM EST
TV: CBS
Former Cougars to Watch: Kyle Van Noy and Harvey Langi
Former BYU linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Harvey Langi are linebackers for the New England Patriots. Van Noy has racked up 42 solo tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception this season.
Langi has seen limited playing time this season - he has just three total tackles on the season.
Sunday, January 16
Game: San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Kickoff: 2:30 PM MT | 4:30 PM EST
TV: CBS
Former Cougars to Watch: Fred Warner
Former BYU star linebacker Fred Warner has become one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Warner, who was a pro bowler last season, leads the 49ers with 79 solo tackles and 137 total tackles this season.
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT | 8:15 PM EST
TV: NBC
Former Cougars to Watch: Daniel Sorenson and Zayne Anderson
Daniel "Dirty Dan" Sorenson is playing his eighth season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Sorenson has appeared in all 17 games for Kansas City this season, tallying 51 total tackles.
Zayne Anderson has also appeared in 17 games for the Chiefs this season, primarily on special teams.
