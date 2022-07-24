Madden 23 Ratings for BYU Football Alumni

Earlier this week, EA Sports released its official ratings for the new Madden 2023 video game. 19 former BYU football players were included in the game. Below are the ratings of former BYU players in the NFL.

Fred Warner - 94

Warner is the highest-rated linebacker in this year's game. Warner has been the anchor of San Francisco's defense since he was drafted in 2018. Warner has developed a reputation for being one of the smartest defenders in the NFL and his rating reflects that. Warner was given a 99 awareness rating. He is the only linebacker in the game with a 99 awareness score.

Kyle Van Noy - 78

Van Noy signed a deal with the LA Charges after last season. He was given an overall rating of 78 in his ninth year in the league.

Jamaal Williams - 77

Jamaal Williams is entering his sixth year in the NFL. His carry rating of 98 is one of the highest in the game.

Michael Davis - 74

Zach Wilson - 73

Second-year Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was given a 73 overall rating. His throw power rating of 94 is tied for sixth highest in the game.

Taysom Hill - 72

Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end this season. His overall rating is 72.

Sione Takitaki - 70

Daniel Sorensen - 70

Harvey Langi - 68

Tyler Allgeier - 67

Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier was given an initial rating of 67. His highest ratings are injury durability (91), acceleration (89), and toughness (87).

Brady Christensen - 67

Khyiris Tonga - 67

Ty'son Williams - 67

Kai Nacua - 66

Dax Milne - 66

Chris Wilcox - 64

Zayne Anderson - 62

Troy Warner - 62

Samson Nacua - 59