The Atlanta Falcons Select BYU RB Tyler Allgeier in the Fifth Round of the NFL Draft

Allgeier came to BYU as a preferred walk-on before setting the single-season rushing record

On Saturday, the Atlanta Falcons selected BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In 2021, Allgeier broke BYU's single season rushing record with 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. Allgeier's 23 touchdowns were tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the country last season.

Tyler Allgeier vs Utah State in royal classic away

Career Timeline at BYU

Allgeier arrived at BYU in 2018 as a preferred walk-on. He saw limited action that season totaling 49 rushing yards on 9 carries. In 2019, Allgeier played primarily at linebacker before switching back over to running back at the end of the season. Once Allgeier saw time at running back towards the end of the 2019 season, he never looked back.

In 2020 and 2021, Allgeier was BYU's primary running back and he helped the Cougars to a 21-4 record. He ran for 1,130 yards in 2020 averaging an eye-popping 7.5 yards per carry. In 2021, Allgeier carried the ball 276 times for BYU and he totaled 1,606 rushing yards. He is the first BYU running back to eclipse 1,600 rushing yards in a single season.

BYU went 10-3 in 2021 and Tyler Allgeier was a major reason why BYU reached double-digit wins. He carried BYU to a victory against Utah State when BYU was down to its third-string quarterback. He carried BYU to another victory a few weeks later at Washington State - Allgeier finished with 191 rushing yards on 32 carries against Wazzu. Most important, were his efforts to close out the game on the final drive.

Against Virginia, Allgeier ran for a staggering 266 yards on 29 carries and 5 touchdowns.

Against UAB in the Independence Bowl, Allgeier kept BYU in the game by running for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.

And of course, Allgeier will forever be remembered for the fumble he forced against Arizona State. That play changed the course of the game and the course of BYU's season.

Allgeier was overlooked when he was coming out of high school, but he overcame the odds and now he holds a place in BYU's record books. Now he looks to overcome the odds once again as a rookie in the NFL.

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

