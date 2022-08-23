2022 BYU Football Roster: The Good, The Bad, The Future

BYU is set to kick off the 2022 season in 11 days against the University of South Florida. As part of fall camp, BYU released its 2022 roster. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the 2022 roster, including the players that are injured and will be added to the roster once the semester starts.

Additionally, we'll take a look at the future of each position group as BYU prepares to enter the Big 12 in 2023.

Quarterbacks

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

2022 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

3 - Jaren Hall

10 - Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters

11 - Cade Fennegan

15 - Nick Billoups

17 - Jacob Conover

2021 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good - Jaren Hall is drawing NFL interest and he has even been projected as a first-round pick. (Trigger warning for those tired of offseason coach-speak: quarterback clichés incoming) Hall can make all the throws, he has complete control of BYU's offense, he is respected in the locker room, he can extend plays with his legs, and he can make defenses pay with his running ability.

Clichés aside, Hall is a big reason why expectations are so high for BYU's offense this season. If Hall performs to his potential and stays healthy, BYU could be a top-15 offense this season.

The Bad - BYU's depth at quarterback is untested. Quarterback Baylor Romney retired from football last season to pursue a career at Adobe. With Romney off the team, BYU turns to Jacob Conover as the backup.

History suggests BYU will probably need to turn to Conover at least once this season. Since Kalani Sitake's tenure began in 2016, the Cougars have needed to play multiple quarterbacks every season except for 2020 when Zach Wilson started all 12 games.

The Future - Speaking of Jacob Conover, Conover might be the future at quarterback when BYU enters the Big 12. According to multiple reports, Conover has put together an impressive fall camp and cemented himself as Hall's backup. Conover was a highly-touted four-star recruit in high school.

BYU doesn't have any newcomers in the quarterback room. That will need to be addressed after this season.

Running Backs

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

2022 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

2 - Christopher Brooks

32 - Enoch Nawahine

Returning Players (Number, Name)

4 - Lopini Katoa

7 - Hinckley Ropati

19 - Miles Davis

21 - Jackson McChesney

22 - Mason Fakahua

26 - Beau Robinson

2021 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good - Cal transfer Christopher Brooks possesses all the tools to be a 1,000+ yard rusher in BYU's offense this season. Brooks is a physical, bruising running back that will bounce off arm tackles. He is faster than he gets credit for and he is a capable receiver out of the backfield.

Lopini Katoa is a very reliable backup that has been with the program since 2017. Jackson McChesney and Miles Davis have been pushing for playing time during camp and there's confidence within the program in BYU's depth at running back.

The Bad - Running back is a violent position and staying healthy has been a challenge for this group. Jackson McChesney missed nearly the entire 2020 season due to injury. Miles Davis missed most of the 2021 season due to injury. Hinckley Ropati missed his first season in the program with an ACL injury. Lopini Katoa has missed time due to injury throughout his career.

BYU is going to accomplish its goals, it needs a healthy stable of running backs in 2022.

The Future - When Christopher Brooks and Lopini Katoa graduate, guys like Jackson McChesney, Miles Davis, and Hinckley Ropati will compete for the starting spot. The Cougars will also likely be active in the transfer portal where they've found success in the past.

Additionally, BYU has two 2023 commits that are set to play running back next season in Landen Chambers and Leo Pulalasi.

Wide Receivers

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

30 - Kyson Hall

2022 Signees (Number, Name)

82 - Parker Kingston

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

0 - Kody Epps

1 - Keanu Hill

12 - Puka Nacua

18 - Gunner Romney

20 - Brayden Cosper

23 - Hobbs Nyberg

27 - Chase Roberts

28 - Tanner Wall

29 - Chris Jackson

36 - Talmage Gunther

88 - Terence Fall

89 - Kade Moore

2021 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

86 - Dom Henry

The Good - Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney are the undisputed top receivers heading into this season. After them, BYU has some very talented young receivers fighting for spots. Keanu Hill, Chase Roberts, Brayden Cosper, Kody Epps, Parker Kingston, and Tanner Wall are names to remember. Hill has the inside track and will likely start as the third wide receiver against USF.

The Bad - A lot of BYU's young WR talent is unproven. That isn't necessarily a bad thing - BYU has enjoyed a lot of success over the last few years with guys who are currently in the NFL. But it's notable when looking at BYU's depth and ability to fill in for injured players.

The Future - The future is bright for the BYU wide receivers. Besides the aforementioned young players that will contribute in the future, BYU will welcome home 2021 signees Cody Hagen and Dom McKenzie from missions. Additionally, California standout WR Josiah Phillips committed to BYU over multiple P5 suitors. He will join the program next year.

Tight Ends/Fullbacks

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

2022 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

35 - Houston Heimuli

Returning Players (Number, Name)

5 - Dallin Holker

13 - Masen Wake

80 - Lane Lunt

83 - Isaac Rex

96 - Carter Wheat

97 - Ethan Erickson

2021 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

85 - Anthony Olsen

The Good - Dallin Holker, Masen Wake, Isaac Rex, and Houston Heimuli are all proven players at the FBS level. BYU has the personnel to play power football this season, especially in short-yardage situations. All of these players are receiving threats as well which creates a lot of options for BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

The Bad - Isaac Rex has stated that he isn't completely healthy this season. Rex, who suffered an ankle injury against USC last season, said he won't be 100% until perhaps November.

The Future - Don't sleep on Anthony Olsen. Olsen committed to BYU as a PWO after playing football for only part of his high school career. He was committed to Utah before flipping to BYU and he has the talent to be a special player in the future.

BYU will also welcome talented players like Bentley Redden into this group in the future.

Offensive Lineman

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

66 - Sonny Makasini

2022 Signees (Number, Name)

59 - Lisala Tai

61 - Trevin Ostler

65 - Talin Togiai

68 - Peter Falaniko

73 - Vae Soifua

Transfers (Number, Name)

72 - Sione Veikoso

78 - Kingsley Suamataia

Returning Players (Number, Name)

52 - Joe Tukuafu

56 - Clark Barrington

60 - Tyler Little

64 - Brayden Keim

70 - Connor Pay

71 - Blake Freeland

74 - Campbell Barrington

75 - Sam Dawe

76 - Harris LaChance

77 - Donovan Hanna

79 - Ben Ward

2021 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good - Top to bottom the offensive line is probably the healthiest position group on the roster. Multiple starters could be NFL Draft picks like Blake Freeland, Clark Barrington, and Kingsley Suamataia. They also have multiple others with starting experience that could enter that conversation like Harris LaChance, Joe Tukuaufu, Campbell Barrington, and Connor Pay.

The Bad - BYU has multiple guys that are capable of contributing, but there won't be enough reps to go around.

The Future - BYU has a lot of young talent in the pipeline. Sione Veikoso was projected in the two-deep at Arizona State before transferring to BYU. Lisala Tai picked BYU over various P5 suitors, and Vae Soifua, Peter Falaniko, and Talin Togia are names to remember in the future.

Add in the signees who are currently serving missions and BYU's future along the offensive line looks very bright.

Defensive Lineman

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

50 - Isaiah Perez

56 - Logan Fano

96 - Bruce Mitchell

2022 Signees (Number, Name)

58 - Aisea Moa

Transfers (Number, Name)

59 - Logan Lutui

Returning Players (Number, Name)

42 - Mikey Petty

44 - Michael Daley

45 - Pepe Tanuvasa

51 - Alden Tofa

53 - Fisher Jackson

55 - Lorenzo Fauatea

57 - Josh Larsen

62 - Atunaisa Mahe

90 - Joshua Singh

91 - Earl Tuioti-Mariner

92 - Tyler Batty

93 - Blake Mangelson

94 - John Nelson

95 - Caden Haws

97 - Hunter Greer

98 - Gabe Summers

99 - Alema Pilimai

2021 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

44 Samisoni Peaua

The Good - The defensive line returns every contributor from last season except Uriah Leiataua. For a developmental program like BYU, that should translate to improved play in 2022. This group is a lot better when guys like Tyler Batty, Lorenzo Fauatea, Gabe Summers, Atunaisa Mahe, and Earl Tuioti-Mariner are healthy.

The Bad - The last time a BYU defensive lineman tallied five or more sacks in a single season was Corbin Kaufusi in 2018. Regardless of the scheme or philosophy, that has to change if BYU wants to reach its potential on defense. BYU needs individuals that can win one-on-one battles in the trenches. BYU needs a few individuals to go from starters to stars.

The Future - BYU has recruited the defensive end position very well over the last few recruiting cycles. Logan Fano, Aisea Moa, John Henry Daley, and Saimone Davis are the names to remember in the future.

Linebackers

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

32 - Tate Romney

46 - Logan Pili

48 - Bodie Schoonover

2022 Signees (Number, Name)

43 - Micah Wilson

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

2 - Ben Bywater

3 - Chaz Ah You

10 - Morgan Pyper

13 - Jackson Kaufusi

27 - Tavita Gagnier

31 - Max Tooley

34 - Josh Wilson

41 - Keenan Pili

49 - Payton Wilgar

2021 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good - BYU is very experienced at linebacker with veterans like Keenan Pili, Payton Wilgar, Max Tooley, and Ben Bywater. When healthy, these guys are special.

The Bad - Chaz Ah You was not listed on the fall camp roster. He will be added back to the roster once the season starts, but with Ah You not practicing, BYU's depth at linebacker looks a little thin. As we saw last year, BYU's defense is completely different when Keenan Pili and Payton Wilgar aren't on the field. If injuries plague this group again this season, the second and third units will need to perform better than last year.

The Future - BYU has a few very talented players in the pipeline at linebacker. Tate Romney is a stud that will be a starter in the future, Bodie Schoonover is another highly-touted recruit that might end up moving to defensive line, Ace Kaufusi held competing P5 offers when he committed to BYU - he will join the program in January. Micah Wilson is a good pickup out of Corner Canyon, he joined the program this summer. BYU should always have a healthy stable of linebackers in the program, and that appears to be the case as the Cougars prepare for the Big 12.

Defensive Backs

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

38- Preston Rex

2022 Signees (Number, Name)

19 - Mory Bamba

29 - Korbyn Green

33 - Nathaniel Gillis

35 - Zion Allen

36 - Evan Johnson

Transfers (Number, Name)

11 - Gabe Jeudy-Lally

Returning Players (Number, Name)

0 - Jakob Robinson

1 - Micah Harper

4 - Caleb Christensen

5 - D'Angelo Mandell

7 - George Udo

12 - Malik Moore

17 - Matthew Criddle

18 - Kaleb Hayes

19 - Javelle Brown

20 - Jacob Boren

21 - Dean Jones

22 - Ammon Hannemann

25 - Talan Alfrey

26 - Ethan Slade

28 - Hayden Livingston

30 - Quenton Rice

2021 Grayshirts

16 - Isaiah Glasker

Other Newcomers

15 - Carter Krupp

23 - Chika Ebunoha

The Good - The cornerbacks are as good as any group of BYU cornerbacks in the independence era. Cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford told the media that he believes this is the best BYU CB room since the late 90's.

BYU returns veterans Kaleb Hayes and D'Angelo Mandell who will take on starting roles this season. They also added veteran Gabe Jeudy-Lally through the transfer portal. BYU's cornerback talent and depth is in a great spot ahead of the 2022 season.

The Bad - What does the safety depth look like behind Malik Moore and Ammon Hannemann? Micah Harper has been with the safeties this year and he is expected to play a role this season, Talan Alfrey is learning the ropes after suffering a season-ending injury last summer. Hayden Livingston has played some meaningful reps at safety.

The Future - BYU added a bunch of future pieces to its defensive backfield on signing day. Mory Bamba, Korbyn Green, Nathaniel Gillis, Zion Allen, and Evan Johnson as part of the 2022 signing class.

Additionally, BYU will welcome home highly-touted safety prospect Raider Damuni from a mission after this season.