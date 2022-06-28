BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Cracks Top 10 in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

For the second time in the last week, Jaren Hall was projected in the first round

On Tuesday, ESPN's Matt Miller released a way-too-early 2023 mock NFL Draft. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall cracked the top 10 and was the fourth quarterback off the board. In Miller's mock draft, he projected the Seattle Seahawks to select Jaren Hall with the ninth overall pick.

There is a lot of projection involved with a mock draft almost a year out from the real thing, but it shouldn't be out of the question that Hall makes the leap into the top-10 discussion. He has big-play ability stacked on a 6-foot-1 frame and can produce with a whip-strong right arm or shifty mobility. His 20 touchdown passes to five interceptions point to his accuracy and smart decision-making. The Seahawks need a quarterback with Russell Wilson now in Denver, and they are a candidate to watch for a potential trade up. - Matt Miller

Miller projected five quarterbacks to be taken in the top 10 of next year's draft. In this mock draft, the first quarterback off the board was Ohio State's CJ Stroud to the Atlanta Falcons at no. 5. Next was Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at no. 7 overall to the Carolina Panthers. Miller projects Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to go in the top 10 - he went no. 8 overall to the Detroit Lions. Jaren Hall went no. 9 to the Seattle Seahawks, and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke rounded out the top 10 by being selected by the New York Giants.

As the season inches closer, Jaren Hall is receiving more and more NFL preseason hype. Just last weekend, Pro Football Network projected Hall to go in the first round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jaren Hall put together a very efficient 2021 campaign. In 10 games played, Hall threw for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. He also added 307 yards on the ground. BYU kicks off its 2022 season on September 3rd against USF.