A Trio of BYU Football Players Entered the Transfer Portal
Wednesday was the first day of the Spring transfer window for college football players. As expected, a handful of BYU players entered their names into the portal after competing in Spring camp.
Nathan Hoke - Defensive End
The first entrant was BYU defensive end Nathan Hoke. Hoke, who is the son of former BYU great Chris Hoke, signed with BYU as part of the 2021 signing class. Hoke returned home from his mission and joined the program for the 2024 season. He used his redshirt in 2024 and, therefore, will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Hoke did not have a role for the BYU defense as a true freshman.
Hoke picked BYU over competing offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, and Central Michigan during his original recruitment.
Nason Coleman - Tight End
Tight end Nason Coleman announced his plans to enter the transfer portal as well. Coleman came to BYU as a preferred walk-on after an irregular recruitment. Coleman was on the radar of multiple P4 schools before he suffered a knee injury that slowed down his recruitment. He had over 15 scholarship offers, including one from BYU.
Coleman spent the last three years with the BYU football program but he did not appear in any games.
Landon Rehkow - Punter
BYU punter Landon Rehkow entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Rehkow is the younger brother of former BYU great and current Cincinnati Bengal Ryan Rehkow. BYU returns starting punter Sam Vander Haar in 2025.