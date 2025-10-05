Big 12 Power Rankings After Week Six of the College Football Season
The sixth week of the college football season is in the books. Aside from a few teams bye weeks, the Big 12 had a full slate of games over the weekend.
In this article, we'll unveil the BYU On SI Big 12 power rankings after week six.
1. Texas Tech
Texas Tech maintains the top spot in our power rankings after a dominant win over Houston. The Red Raiders have outclassed every opponent in every facet of the game so far this season. They also have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the conference. The only teams standing between them and the conference championship game are Arizona State and BYU.
2. BYU
The BYU defense carried the offense in the first few weeks while true freshman QB Bear Bachmeier was getting up to speed. Bachmeier has gotten better and better each week, and he's coming off a career high performance against WVU.
If BYU can stay healthy enough on defense (which is officially a concern after the WVU game) and continue to get better on offense, BYU will be a really tough out.
BYU faces its toughest test of the season thus far on the road at Arizona.
3. Arizona State
Arizona State continues to win close games. The Sun Devils overcame a 17-0 deficit against TCU, and they narrowly beat Baylor in Waco. Still, they are the reigning conference champions that have figured out how to win close games.
ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson might be the best player in the conference.
4. Cincinnati
Cincinnati put on an offensive masterclass against Iowa State on Saturday. The Bearcats have a favorable schedule the rest of the way and could be a candidate to steal one of the spots in the conference championship game.
5. Utah
Utah bounced back from a tough loss to Texas Tech with a dominant road win over WVU.
The Utes are good on defense and they will be a tough out in conference play.
6. TCU
TCU looked like the best team in the league in a dominant win over North Carolina. Turns out, North Carolina is one of the worst teams in college football. The Horned Frogs dropped a game to ASU after leading 17-0, then they overcame a 14-0 deficit against Colorado. Until TCU can establish a more consistent rushing attack, they will have a difficult time becoming one of the best teams in the league.
7. Iowa State
Iowa State got bullied by the Cincinnati offense. If not for some questionable calls, the Cyclones wouldn't have been in that game. Still, Iowa State couldn't overcome their defensive woes. Without their two starting cornerbacks, the Cyclones are in danger of slipping out of the conference title race.
8. Kansas
Kansas won a close game against UCF on Saturday. Until the Jayhawks can prove they are not mediocre, they won't move much higher in the power rankings.
9. Arizona
Arizona dominated Hawaii and Weber State in back-to-back weeks. Then they took care of business against Kansas State. They were dominanted by Iowa State before dominating Oklahoma State.
Arizona has looked really good against bad competition. They looked bad against a good Iowa State team. We will learn a lot more about the Wildcats this week against BYU.
10. Baylor
Baylor blocked a field goal to escape with a win over Kansas State. The Bears have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league this season. Sawyer Robertson might be the best quarterback in the league, but Baylor doesn't have a defense capable of complimenting the offense.
11. Houston
Houston has a solid defense once again, but their offense lacks some firepower. Now they have some injury concerns at the quarterback position.
12. Kansas State
No Big 12 team has been more disappointing than Kansas State in 2025. The Wildcats have fallen well short of the preseason top 25 expectations.
Even worse, the Wildcats are starting to figure things out. In other words, they are becoming the Kansas of 2024: incapable of competing for the title, but capable of taking out conference contenders on any given Saturday.
13. UCF
UCF failed three times from the Kansas 1 yard-line in a 27-20 loss. The Knights also lost a defensive tackle for the season. UCF is a dangerous team, but they aren't consistent enough to threaten a spot in the conference title race.
14. Colorado
Colorado got off to another quick start against TCU, but turnovers by Kaidon Salter spoiled the Buffaloes' chances at an upset.
The Buffaloes have an uphill battle to get to bowl eligibility.
15. West Virginia
West Virginia has been outclassed in conference play thus far. While the Mountaineers covered the spread in a 38-24 loss to BYU, it was a sloppy offensive performance by BYU that gifted WVU a few touchdowns.
Outside of a garbage-time touchdown, WVU did not have a touchdown drive of more than 25 yards against BYU.
16. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State has been an embarrassment to the league so far this season. The Cowboys were laughed off the field against Oregon, and they lost to Tulsa for the first time since the 1950's.
Oklahoma State legendary head coach Mike Gundy was fired and the Cowboys will be in full rebuild mode for the forseeable future.