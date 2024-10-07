Bowl Projections for BYU Football After the Bye Week
Coming into the 2024 season, ESPN FPI gave BYU just a 31% chance to win six games and reach bowl eligibility. After a 5-0 start, including two wins over ranked opponents, BYU's chances to reach six wins have increased to 99% according to FPI. FPI also gives BYU a 22% chance to make the College Football Playoff. Today, we're recapping the bowl projections as well as the forecasted opponents.
ESPN - Kyle Bonagura
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl Bowl
Opponent: Oregon
It's hard to imagine a better situation for BYU. A first round bye in the playoff, followed by a second round matchup against Oregon (who hasn't been flawless this year), in a bordering state? This would be ideal for the Cougars.
ESPN - Mark Schlabach
Bowl: Liberty Bowl
Opponent: Kentucky
Kentucky is one of the best defenses in the country. This would be a low-scoring game in what might as well be named the Mark Pope Bowl.
Action Network - Brett McMurphy
Bowl: Alamo Bowl
Opponent: USC
The Alamo Bowl is a fun game. The city of San Antononio pulls out all the stops, and it's usually a battle of two teams just outside of at-large consideration. Brett McMurphy projects BYU-USC in the Alamo Bowl.
CBS Sports - Jerry Palmer
Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Opponent: Notre Dame
Jerry Palmer projected BYU against Notre Dame in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. This would be a really entertaining way to conclude the 2024 season for BYU.
247Sports - Brad Crawford
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Georgia
Another playoff projection, this time against Georgia. Brad Crawford picks BYU to win the Big 12, get a first round bye in the playoff, and matchup against the Bulldogs in the second round of the playoffs. This would be a tough, tough matchup for BYU.
Athlon Sports - Steve Lassan
Bowl: Texas Bowl
Opponent: Missouri
The Texas Bowl against Missouri. The Tigers were a playoff contender before getting blown out last Saturday. The Tigers still have a path to at-large consideration if they back on track.