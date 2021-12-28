Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    A Look at BYU's Running Backs without Tyler Allgeier

    BYU is set to face a difficult schedule in 2022 without its star running back
    Author:

    On Tuesday, BYU running back Tyler Allgeier declared for the NFL Draft. Without Allgeier in the fold, BYU is set to face a very difficult 2022 schedule without its star running back. Today, we look at BYU's 2022 running back room without Tyler Allgeier. 

    Returning Players

    BYU listed eight running backs on its roster last season. Here are the seven running backs that will be on the roster next season.

    1. Miles Davis
    2. Mason Fakahua
    3. Siona Finau
    4. Lopini Katoa
    5. Jackson McChesney
    6. Beau Robinson
    7. Hinckley Ropati

    Miles Davis was turning heads during Fall camp before an injury kept him out most of the season.

    Sione Finau moved to defensive back at some point during the season. Perhaps Allgeier's announcement will spark a move back to running back.

    Veteran Lopini Katoa announced before the Independence Bowl that he would return for another season. Katoa has run for over 1,400 yards over the last four seasons for BYU.

    Jackson McChesney saw limited action in 2021. McChesney suffered a season-ending injury in 2020 that limited his availability in 2021. McChesney's role increased slightly as the season progressed. On the last drive in the final regular season game against USC, McChesney came in during a critical moment and ran for 17 yards on 3 carries including the game-winning touchdown.

    Read More

    Hinckley Ropati has spent the majority of his young BYU career rehabbing an ACL injury that he suffered during his first Fall camp. Ropati has totaled four carries during his career for BYU.

    Returning Missionaries

    Tooele standout Nukuluve Helu signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. After graduating from high school, Helu lef to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Helu has a lot of talent and potential, but it's unlikely that a player will be able to go from a full-time missionary to an on-field contributor in a few short months. 

    Transfer Portal

    Without Allgeier in the fold, BYU will look to the transfer portal for immediate help. Names of top targets will likely emerge in the coming weeks. BYU already has its eyes on a few transfer running backs.

