August 30, 2021
Publish date:

Newcomers on the Depth Chart for Opener Against Arizona

Nine newcomers were listed on BYU's depth chart for the opener against Arizona
Author:

BYU released their official depth chart for the opener against Arizona on Saturday. Below are the newcomers that made the cut.

Puka Nacua & Samson Nacua - Wide Receiver

Puka Nacua

The Nacua brothers were listed as co-starters at wide receiver. Both Puka and Samson were limited during fall camp due to injuries, but coaches expect both brothers to be available on Saturday against Arizona.

Dallin Holker - Tight End

Not technically a newcomer, but Holker is a recently returned missionary. Holker is the backup tight end on the depth chart.

Campbell Barrington - Right Tackle

Campbell Barrington, the younger brother of Clark Barrington, is the backup at right tackle as a true freshman. BYU fans will be hearing the Barrington name for years to come.

Kaleb Hayes - Cornerback

Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes is the backup to Keenan Ellis at cornerback.

Jakob Robinson - Nickel

Jakob Robinson is the co-starter alongside Caleb Christensen at nickel.

Blake Mangelson - Defensive End

Blake Mangelson is listed at 6'5, 245 pounds. The PWO out of Juab High School in Nephi, Utah was listed as a standout by defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki.

John Nelson - Nose Tackle

John Nelson signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. After using his grayshirt last season, he enrolled at BYU in January. Nelson is a name to watch at nose tackle.

Cash Peterman - Kicker

Cash Peterman is the co-backup at kickoff and the third-string placekicker. 

Samson Nacua - Punt Return

Nacua is listed as the third-string punt returner.

