Newcomers on the Depth Chart for Opener Against Arizona

Nine newcomers were listed on BYU's depth chart for the opener against Arizona

BYU released their official depth chart for the opener against Arizona on Saturday. Below are the newcomers that made the cut.

Puka Nacua & Samson Nacua - Wide Receiver

Credit: BYU Photo

The Nacua brothers were listed as co-starters at wide receiver. Both Puka and Samson were limited during fall camp due to injuries, but coaches expect both brothers to be available on Saturday against Arizona.

Dallin Holker - Tight End

Not technically a newcomer, but Holker is a recently returned missionary. Holker is the backup tight end on the depth chart.

Campbell Barrington - Right Tackle

Campbell Barrington, the younger brother of Clark Barrington, is the backup at right tackle as a true freshman. BYU fans will be hearing the Barrington name for years to come.

Kaleb Hayes - Cornerback

Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes is the backup to Keenan Ellis at cornerback.

Jakob Robinson - Nickel

Jakob Robinson is the co-starter alongside Caleb Christensen at nickel.

Blake Mangelson - Defensive End

Blake Mangelson is listed at 6'5, 245 pounds. The PWO out of Juab High School in Nephi, Utah was listed as a standout by defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki.

John Nelson - Nose Tackle

John Nelson signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. After using his grayshirt last season, he enrolled at BYU in January. Nelson is a name to watch at nose tackle.

Cash Peterman - Kicker

Cash Peterman is the co-backup at kickoff and the third-string placekicker.

Samson Nacua - Punt Return

Nacua is listed as the third-string punt returner.