Newcomers on the Depth Chart for Opener Against Arizona
BYU released their official depth chart for the opener against Arizona on Saturday. Below are the newcomers that made the cut.
Puka Nacua & Samson Nacua - Wide Receiver
The Nacua brothers were listed as co-starters at wide receiver. Both Puka and Samson were limited during fall camp due to injuries, but coaches expect both brothers to be available on Saturday against Arizona.
Dallin Holker - Tight End
Not technically a newcomer, but Holker is a recently returned missionary. Holker is the backup tight end on the depth chart.
Campbell Barrington - Right Tackle
Campbell Barrington, the younger brother of Clark Barrington, is the backup at right tackle as a true freshman. BYU fans will be hearing the Barrington name for years to come.
Kaleb Hayes - Cornerback
Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes is the backup to Keenan Ellis at cornerback.
Jakob Robinson - Nickel
Jakob Robinson is the co-starter alongside Caleb Christensen at nickel.
Blake Mangelson - Defensive End
Blake Mangelson is listed at 6'5, 245 pounds. The PWO out of Juab High School in Nephi, Utah was listed as a standout by defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki.
John Nelson - Nose Tackle
John Nelson signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. After using his grayshirt last season, he enrolled at BYU in January. Nelson is a name to watch at nose tackle.
Cash Peterman - Kicker
Cash Peterman is the co-backup at kickoff and the third-string placekicker.
Samson Nacua - Punt Return
Nacua is listed as the third-string punt returner.