BYU Releases Depth Chart for Rivalry Game Against Utah

BYU made a few injury-related changes to the depth chart for the home opener against Utah

After a year away, it's rivalry week once again. BYU will host arch-rival Utah at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night. Below is BYU's official depth chart for the rivalry game against Utah.

Quarterback

Jaren Hall Baylor Romney Jacob Conover

No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall racked up 243 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns against Arizona last week.

Running Back

1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa

Allgeier and Katoa took all the carries against Arizona. You can expect the same against Utah.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Keanu Hill

Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson

Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua

Neil Pau'u had a career-high 126 receiving yards against Arizona. Gunner Romney suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. As a result, Chris Jackson moves into a co-starting role.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Dallin Holker

Fullback

Masen Wake

The tight ends were relatively quiet against Arizona. They will need to play a bigger role if BYU is going to pull off an upset against Utah this weekend.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Seth Willis

Center

1. James Empey

2. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance

2. Campbell Barrington

No changes to the offensive line after week one.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Chaz Ah You

2. Mitchell Price

3. Ammon Hannemann

4. Matt Criddle

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

3. Jared Kapisi

4. Javelle Brown

Right Cornerback

1. Isaiah Herron

2. Kaleb Hayes

3. Jaylon Vickers

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson OR Caleb Christensen

3. Jacob Boren

Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is no longer on the depth chart. Isaiah Herron will assume his starting role.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Pepe Tanuvasa

2. Drew Jensen

Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Josh Wilson

3. Drew Jensen

Rover

1. Max Tooley OR Ben Bywater

Cinco

1. Morgan Pyper

2. Ammon Hannemann

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Lorenzo Fauataea

2. Gabe Summers

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Blake Mangelson

Defensive Tackle

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Gabe Summers

3. John Nelson



Nose Tackle

1. Atunaisa Mahe

2. Caden Haws

3. John Nelson

Outside End

1. Uriah Leiataua

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

3. Fisher Jackson

No changes to the depth chart along the defensive line.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

3. Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK

1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P

1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Hobbs Nyberg

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

3. Samson Nacua

No changes on the specialists depth chart.