BYU Releases Depth Chart for Rivalry Game Against Utah
After a year away, it's rivalry week once again. BYU will host arch-rival Utah at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night. Below is BYU's official depth chart for the rivalry game against Utah.
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Baylor Romney
- Jacob Conover
No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall racked up 243 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns against Arizona last week.
Running Back
1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa
Allgeier and Katoa took all the carries against Arizona. You can expect the same against Utah.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Keanu Hill
- Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson
- Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua
Neil Pau'u had a career-high 126 receiving yards against Arizona. Gunner Romney suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. As a result, Chris Jackson moves into a co-starting role.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Dallin Holker
Fullback
- Masen Wake
The tight ends were relatively quiet against Arizona. They will need to play a bigger role if BYU is going to pull off an upset against Utah this weekend.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Seth Willis
Center
1. James Empey
2. Connor Pay
Right Guard
1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance
2. Campbell Barrington
No changes to the offensive line after week one.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Mitchell Price
3. Ammon Hannemann
4. Matt Criddle
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
3. Jared Kapisi
4. Javelle Brown
Right Cornerback
1. Isaiah Herron
2. Kaleb Hayes
3. Jaylon Vickers
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson OR Caleb Christensen
3. Jacob Boren
Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is no longer on the depth chart. Isaiah Herron will assume his starting role.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Pepe Tanuvasa
2. Drew Jensen
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Josh Wilson
3. Drew Jensen
Rover
1. Max Tooley OR Ben Bywater
Cinco
1. Morgan Pyper
2. Ammon Hannemann
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Lorenzo Fauataea
2. Gabe Summers
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Blake Mangelson
Defensive Tackle
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Gabe Summers
3. John Nelson
Nose Tackle
1. Atunaisa Mahe
2. Caden Haws
3. John Nelson
Outside End
1. Uriah Leiataua
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Fisher Jackson
No changes to the depth chart along the defensive line.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
3. Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther
Long Snapper - PK
1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs
Long Snapper - P
1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Hobbs Nyberg
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Samson Nacua
No changes on the specialists depth chart.