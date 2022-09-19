BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Wyoming
After a 2-1 start including a win over a top 10 team, BYU is ranked no. 19 in the latest AP poll. The Cougars come back home as major favorites over former conference foe Wyoming. On Monday, BYU posted the depth chart for its game against Wyoming. The only changes to the depth chart were along the defensive line.
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Jacob Conover
No changes to the quarterback depth chart after week three.
Running Back
1. Christopher Brooks
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Miles Davis
No changes to the running back depth chart after week three.
Wide Receiver
- Gunner Romney
- Kody Epps
- Keanu Hill
- Brayden Cosper
- Puka Nacua
- Chase Roberts
No changes to the wide receiver depth chart after week three.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex OR Dallin Holker OR Masen Wake
No changes to the tight end depth chart after week three.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Campbell Barrington
Center
1. Connor Pay
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Harris LaChance
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington
No changes were made to the offensive line depth chart after week three.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren
Strong Safety
1. Ammon Hannemann
2. Micah Harper
3. Ethan Slade
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
Right Cornerback
1. Kaleb Hayes
2. Gabe Jeudy-Lally
3. Korbyn Green OR Chika Ebunoha
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren
No changes to the defensive back depth chart.
Linebackers
Will
1. Ben Bywater
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Josh Wilson
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Bodie Schoonover
Rover
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Tate Romney
Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Matthew Criddle
Flash
1. Max Tooley
2. Tavita Gagnier
3. Morgan Pyper
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner OR John Nelson
2. Blake Mangelson
3. Alden Tofa
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson OR Logan Lutui
3. Alden Tofa
Defensive Tackle
1. Gabe Summers OR Lorenzo Fauatea
3. Bruce Mitchell OR Hunter Greer
Nose Tackle
1. Caden Haws
2. Josh Larsen OR Atunaisa Mahe
Outside End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson OR Alden Tofa
A few minor changes were made to the DL depth chart this week. John Nelson was promoted to co-starter alongside Earl Tuioti-Mariner. Tuioti-Mariner missed the Oregon game due to injury.
Additionally, young players Aisea Moa and Joshua Singh are no longer listed on the depth chart.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Hayden Livingston
Long Snapper
1. Austin Riggs
2. Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
No changes to the depth chart of the specialists.
