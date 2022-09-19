BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Wyoming

After a 2-1 start including a win over a top 10 team, BYU is ranked no. 19 in the latest AP poll. The Cougars come back home as major favorites over former conference foe Wyoming. On Monday, BYU posted the depth chart for its game against Wyoming. The only changes to the depth chart were along the defensive line.

Quarterback

Jaren Hall Jacob Conover

No changes to the quarterback depth chart after week three.

Running Back

1. Christopher Brooks

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Miles Davis

No changes to the running back depth chart after week three.

Wide Receiver

Gunner Romney Kody Epps

Keanu Hill Brayden Cosper

Puka Nacua Chase Roberts

No changes to the wide receiver depth chart after week three.

Tight End

Isaac Rex OR Dallin Holker OR Masen Wake

No changes to the tight end depth chart after week three.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Campbell Barrington

Center

1. Connor Pay

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Harris LaChance

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle

1. Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington

No changes were made to the offensive line depth chart after week three.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Jakob Robinson

3. Jacob Boren

Strong Safety

1. Ammon Hannemann

2. Micah Harper

3. Ethan Slade

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

Right Cornerback

1. Kaleb Hayes

2. Gabe Jeudy-Lally

3. Korbyn Green OR Chika Ebunoha

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson

3. Jacob Boren

No changes to the defensive back depth chart.

Linebackers

Will

1. Ben Bywater

2. Jackson Kaufusi

3. Josh Wilson

Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

3. Bodie Schoonover

Rover

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

3. Tate Romney

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Matthew Criddle

Flash

1. Max Tooley

2. Tavita Gagnier

3. Morgan Pyper

No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner OR John Nelson

2. Blake Mangelson

3. Alden Tofa

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Fisher Jackson OR Logan Lutui

3. Alden Tofa

Defensive Tackle

1. Gabe Summers OR Lorenzo Fauatea

3. Bruce Mitchell OR Hunter Greer



Nose Tackle

1. Caden Haws

2. Josh Larsen OR Atunaisa Mahe

Outside End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Fisher Jackson OR Alden Tofa

A few minor changes were made to the DL depth chart this week. John Nelson was promoted to co-starter alongside Earl Tuioti-Mariner. Tuioti-Mariner missed the Oregon game due to injury.

Additionally, young players Aisea Moa and Joshua Singh are no longer listed on the depth chart.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Talmage Gunther

3. Hayden Livingston

Long Snapper

1. Austin Riggs

2. Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

No changes to the depth chart of the specialists.

