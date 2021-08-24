August 24, 2021
BYU to Face Two Quarterbacks Against Arizona

BYU will have to prepare for two quarterbacks in the season opener
BYU will face two quarterbacks when they play Arizona on September 4, new Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch announced on Tuesday. The wildcats will rotate between redshirt freshmen Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer at quarterback.

Gunner Cruz is a redshirt freshman who transferred from Washington State in January. At Washington State, Cruz attempted only seven passes in two seasons. He completed 5/7 passes for 34 yards and one touchdown. As a high school recruit, Cruz chose Washington State over offers from the likes of Arizona State, Baylor, and Syracuse among others.

Cruz signed with Washington State as part of the 2019 signing class. He entered the transfer portal after two seasons in Pullman.

Will Plummer is a freshman who picked the Wildcats over Colorado, North Texas, Oklahoma State, and Oregon State coming out of high school. Plummer played three games at quarterback for Arizona last season. In three games, he was 43/80 (54%) for 388 yards including 0 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

BYU is expected to announce their starting quarterback on Wednesday, head coach Kalani Sitake announced on Tuesday. Jaren Hall, Jacob Conover, and Baylor Romney have been competing for the starting job.

Earlier today, BYU safety Chaz Ah You signed a deal to join 'Cougs Daily' for a weekly 10-minute vlog that will run on this site throughout the 2021 college football season.

Ah You's vlog will give BYU fans an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the BYU football program from a player's perspective. Check out the first episode here.

